WWE News: Samoa Joe To Kickoff ‘Raw’ In Huge Segment, Big Title Match Announced

WWE had already released their official preview for tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw, and things were already adding up to a big show. Throughout the day on Monday, two big events were added to make this week’s episode even bigger. First of all, a big-time title match was added to the card, but the reveal of the opening segment may take things to another level. While an update on Seth Rollins’ injury is scheduled, his attacker Samoa Joe will start off the night with a contract signing.

The preview on the official website of WWE has been updated all day, and it is making for a huge show. WrestleZone is reporting that Samoa Joe is now scheduled for tonight’s Raw and he is going to open up the show by signing his new contract to be on the roster of Team Red.

Last week on Raw, Samoa Joe made his main roster debut and attacked Seth Rollins at the command of Triple H. During that attack, Rollins aggravated an injury in his knee and the severity of his injury is also to be revealed on tonight’s show.

It was already known that the company was going to let the world know just how serious the injury to Rollins is and even if he may end up missing WrestleMania 33. Knowing that both Rollins and Joe will be on television this evening means that so much could end up taking place and paving the way for the coming months.

There have been recent rumors reported by the Inquisitr stating that Joe may end up being moved to SmackDown Live to feud with John Cena. Those rumors are unfounded and if he does sign a Raw contract this evening, then things have obviously changed.

Wrestling Inc. reported that a big title match was added to the card tonight as well and the Raw Tag Team Championship will be on the line. After winning the titles at the Royal Rumble, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows had not yet given Sheamus and Cesaro their rematch, but it is now time for it to happen.

Sheamus and Cesaro lost the titles to the former members of The Club on the pre-show of the Royal Rumble, and some call it a “controversial” win. Still, the titles did change hands and the explosive duo hope to regain what was once theirs.

After losing the titles, Sheamus and Cesaro partnered up at times in the Royal Rumble Match while also facing off and trying to eliminate one another. Not only will they try to regain the Raw Tag Team titles, but they will have to see if they can actually manage to work together again.

That match is huge, but the fact that Samoa Joe is opening up Raw is something that leads to a lot of people wondering just what will happen. If Seth Rollins’ injury isn’t serious, it could lead to an incredibly awesome feud. If his injury will keep him sidelined for a while, the company will likely reveal where they are going with Samoa Joe en route to WrestleMania 33.

Tonight’s show is going to say a lot for what will happen at the pay-per-view in early April as well as at Fastlane in March. Will Joe have something to do at that PPV or is he even going to remain on Monday nights at all?

As if this week’s Monday Night Raw wasn’t already jam-packed enough, WWE decided to add a couple more things to make it even bigger. The Raw Tag Team Championship Match between The Club and the team of Sheamus and Cesaro is bound to be a hard-hitting bout and a fun one. The opening segment with Samoa Joe signing his Raw contract is what may set the course for a number of rumored storylines going forward.

