NBA Trade Rumors: Are Phoenix Suns Putting Eric Bledsoe On The Trade Block?

Eric Bledsoe of the Phoenix Suns is in the middle of a career season this year. His statistics across the board are up with career-high averages in scoring, rebounding, and assists. He is currently in the prime of his career and his talent is wasting away because the Phoenix Suns are in rebuild mode according to Hoops Habit. Due to Bledsoe’s current status, he also finds himself the latest topic of NBA trade rumors.

Bledsoe dropped a career-high 40 points in a comeback win over the Toronto Raptors last month so his arrow is obviously pointing up right now. The Phoenix Suns have a promising young core around Bledsoe with shooting guard Devin Booker, Center Alex Len and rookie forward Marquese Chriss. Those are two 19-year-olds and a 20-year-old, so it’s apparent the Suns are all in on the youth movement right now.

At 27-years old, Eric Bledsoe isn’t old by any means but he is still on a different timeline than the younger players on the roster. Phoenix isn’t built to win now and Bledsoe is the type of player that could help out a contending team in a major way so the Suns should look to move him in order to get valuable assets to continue their rebuild around the younger players. Here is a list of teams that should look into acquiring the up and coming star before the deadline.

San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs currently have the second-best record in the NBA behind the league-leading Golden State Warriors. Despite long time Spur and future hall of famer Tim Duncan retiring last year, the team has continued its winning ways with the emergence of Kawhi Leonard as a true superstar and adding veteran big man Pau Gasol. Tony Parker is still running the show as the starting point guard but the 34-year-old has started to show signs of his age recently which lead many to believe that it’s time to start grooming the point guard of the future. The Spurs drafted guard Dejounte Murray in the first round this year and he could be the answer down the road but they need someone who can bridge the gap between now and then. Eric Bledsoe would be a perfect candidate to do so.

Bledsoe could fit in right away and form a dangerous trio with Leonard, and LaMarcus Aldridge immediately making the Spurs a younger more athletic team. Backup point guard Patty Mills will be a free agent this summer and the Spurs may not be able to afford to keep him meaning they should make a move now to make sure the point guard position is solidified for years to come. San Antonio could offer Phoenix a package that includes Pau Gasol and a first round pick to acquire Bledsoe before the deadline. Phoenix could use the pick to help rebuild and the Spurs could get younger and more athletic and the point guard position and be ready to immediately contend for a championship this year.

Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks would be an interesting option for Bledsoe. Right now they have the 6-foot-10-inch “Greek Freak” Giannis Antetokounmpo at point guard along with former Cavs backup Matthew Dellavedova. Adding Bledsoe to the mix would allow Giannis to play his more natural small forward position. This could create a possible frontcourt of Antetokounmpo, Jabari Parker, and Greg Monroe.

With Khris Middleton set to return from injury soon he could team with Bledsoe in the backcourt forming one of the most imposing starting fives in the entire NBA. Milwaukee would probably have to give up a first round pick, rookie Malcolm Brogdon and probably backup center John Henson in order to make a deal work but it would be beneficial to both sides if they can get it done. The assets Phoenix could get would be extremely valuable to their rebuild and Milwaukee would probably be able to make a strong playoff push in the weak Eastern Conference.

Los Angeles Clippers

A return to Los Angeles could be a great thing for Eric Bledsoe. With Chris Paul and Blake Griffin set to become free agents this summer, the Clippers need to make some moves to either win now or begin the process of rebuilding. Adding Bledsoe now without giving up Griffin, Deandre Jordan or Chris Paul could help them compete this year. The Clippers don’t really have much bench scoring outside of Jamal Crawford so Bledsoe could lead that unit giving them more firepower when the starters are resting. He would also be insurance in case Paul decides to bolt in free agency. Acquiring Bledsoe would really be a win-win and the Clippers would more than likely have to give up a draft pick and possibly sharpshooter JJ Redick in order to make a deal work that the Suns would be interested in.

If the NBA trade rumors are true and Eric Bledsoe is headed out of the Phoenix Suns, where would you like to see him land? Would the Los Angeles Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks, or the San Antonio Spurs be the best place for the young point guard?