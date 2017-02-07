Super Bowl Commercials Roundup: Some Movies To Look Forward To In 2017

Super Bowl commercials are always a hot trend and source of discussion as the large sporting event takes place every year. Considering that the Super Bowl receives the most viewership over a single day than any other program on television, it makes sense that companies are all over bidding for spots to run their commercials year in and year out. This year is no different, as audiences bore witness to quite the spectacle on the football field.

Super Bowl LI has come and gone, and for sports fans, it was a show to behold. Those who paid attention to the Super Bowl once again received plenty of great commercials to go along with the experience. Unlike commercials for products such as beer or cars, Super Bowl television spots for movies stand out in a way since movies coming out in theaters are events in their own way that people look forward to.

Between the addition hype that Super Bowl TV spots bring for movies and the new footage they show, the 2017 Super Bowl movie trailer lineup bring more excitement than usual, with the numerous reboots and sequels we’re getting this year.

John Wick: Chapter 2 (February 10)

Get #JohnWick2 tickets now on @AtomTickets and receive a bonus rental of John Wick on @AmazonVideo to catch up on: https://t.co/F8gwaAsvZX pic.twitter.com/2JXKpNC9X5 — John Wick: Chapter 2 (@JohnWickMovie) February 5, 2017

One of film’s most badass heroes, Keanu Reeve’s John Wick was doing what he does best in this Super Bowl spot. As the release of this movie is real soon, reviews have already come out, and it has received rave reviews already as of February 6. According to movie review aggregate website Rotten Tomatoes, there are 11 fresh ratings out of 12, giving it a 92 percent Tomatometer score.

A Cure for Wellness (February 16)

What if the cure is worse than the disease? In 12 days, take A #CureForWellness. Watch the new #SB51 spot now. pic.twitter.com/68Qsrr8vfK — A Cure For Wellness (@CureForWellness) February 6, 2017

This cure seems like a terrible idea. Not sure what it’s trying to fix, but maybe people in the movie should figure out not to take the cure. The Super Bowl advertisement plays like an actual product advertisement, so the movie should get sale due to its creativity alone.

Logan (March 3)

Playing to the tune of “Amazing Grace”, the short Super Bowl trailer for Wolverine’s next outing (and likely the last of Hugh Jackman’s version) features more shots of the action-packed peril that the main characters will face. Who knows who will survive and who will die?

Life (March 24)

Watch the Super Bowl spot for the new sci-fi thriller @LifeMovie, starring @VancityReynolds, Jake Gyllenhaal & Rebecca Ferguson. pic.twitter.com/H33DlEusdW — IGN (@IGN) February 4, 2017

Another take on humans making their way to Mars, Life seems to feature threats that are a little more alive compared to 2015’s The Martian. It’s not only one person’s life on the line, but potentially the entire planet’s. You can find some inspiration from 1979’s Alien. Along with the Super Bowl spot, a full-length trailer also released on Sunday.

The Fate of the Furious (April 14)

The rules have changed. THE FATE OF THE FURIOUS hits theaters April 14. #F8 pic.twitter.com/595v53SNLu — Fast & Furious (@FastFurious) February 6, 2017

Not sure why they did not title this The F8 of the Furious, but this Super Bowl trailer features more of the good stuff. Cars and explosions. A submarine bursting through the ice. Guns. The story of Dom’s betrayal may end up an afterthought.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (May 5)

It’s hard to argue against Marvel Studios’ formula for the films in their cinematic universe. James Gunn directed a movie in which he brought a relatively unknown property and made them into international (intergalactic?) sensations. The Super Bowl spot shows more of Rocket Racoon and Baby Groot’s buddy relationship, though Drax the Destroyer’s working to steal the spotlight.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (May 26)

Six years after the last movie featuring swashbuckler Jack Sparrow, the lovable pirate returns. In this Super Bowl trailer, we understand that the dead are all over the place and that the sea belongs to them. They are hunting for Sparrow, who has a lot of money on his head. The series has seen a steady rating decline with each movie, so will this movie shoot it back up? If Sparrow can keep himself out of trouble for at least six years, anything is possible.

Ghost in the Shell (March 31)

Everything they told her was a lie. Get a first look at the new #GhostInTheShell spot before it debuts in the Big Game on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/cOotXvXA9h — Ghost In The Shell (@GhostInShell) February 2, 2017

This Super Bowl spot feels shorter than the rest but makes up for it with more Scarlett Johansson in a skin-colored, form-fitting armor. Really can’t go wrong with that combination.

Baywatch (May 26)

Saving lives is the hard part. But looking this badass? That part is actually hard too. Watch the NEW Baywatch spot now! #BeBaywatch pic.twitter.com/fUWwrbPMfa — Baywatch Movie (@baywatchmovie) February 6, 2017

For those attracted to hard rock (pun) ripped bodies, there is Dwayne Johnson and Zack Effron. For those attracted to the ladies, there are countless female lifeguards running around keeping eyes on the Bay. This Super Bowl Spot features an additional look at the new versions of our beach guardians. The highlight of this trailer goes to the characters in the movie being completely aware that running in slow motion seems abnormal in real life.

Transformers: The Last Knight (June 23)

"There comes a moment in everyone’s life when we are called upon to make a difference." See the #Transformers extended Big Game spot now. pic.twitter.com/XJElTNPC0Z — #TRANSFORMERS (@transformers) February 6, 2017

We get more hints at Optimus Prime’s converting to an enemy force with this Super Bowl trailer, and more signs point towards the introduction of Unicron in this movie universe. Why do they keep coming back to Earth? The blood of Unicron is a possibility.

[Featured Image by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Images]