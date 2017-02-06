Kristen Stewart On Trump, ‘I Think He’s In Love With My Boyfriend’

For the second time in as many weeks, Twilight star Kristen Stewart has publicly taken on Donald Trump and what she’s called his “obsession” with her. The first time, Stewart bagged on Trump from the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. From her perch amid the Rocky Mountains, Kristen Stewart discussed the new POTUS and some social media shaming he unleashed on her years ago.

Ironically, when Trump blasted Kristen Stewart, he did it using his now-infamous Twitter account.

‘I’m so gay, dude!’ Kristen Stewart responds to Trump’s creepy obsession with her https://t.co/u429ePoqS8 — PinkNews (@PinkNews) February 6, 2017

As JustJared reports, Kristen was at Sundance promoting her new short film, Come Swim, which she both directed an starred in. During her Sundance visit, the Messengers actress was interviewed at the Variety Studio at the Sundance Film Festival, and that's where talk turned to Donald Trump.

During her interview, Trump tweets targeting Kristen Stewart in 2012 were rehashed, and 26-year-old Stewart admitted to being appalled and harassed by the 70-year-old former reality TV star’s unwarranted social media attention. Particularly as it was directed at her personal life and relationship with Twilight co-star, Robert Pattinson.

“He was mad at me a couple years ago, really obsessed with me… which is f**king crazy. I can’t even understand it.”

#KristenStewart went after Trump for his bizarre obsession with her 'Twilight' breakup on SNL, and it was brilliant: https://t.co/n78N8I9gzO pic.twitter.com/e5Ko1WQqp0 — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) February 5, 2017

In the controversial and unprovoked tweets, Trump talked about the budding young starlet’s alleged infidelity to her beau, comparing her to a dog.

“Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart. She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again–just watch. He can do much better!”

Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart. She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again–just watch. He can do much better! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2012

Trump later followed-up his commentary with even more unsolicited advice to Pattinson, advice that followed a similar pattern.

Everyone knows I am right that Robert Pattinson should dump Kristen Stewart. In a couple of years, he will thank me. Be smart, Robert. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2012

During her January Sundance interview, Kristen Stewart had an anti-Trump warning for American women, calling her concerns about his presidency “humanitarian,” not just political. Largely based on his unprovoked social media attacks.

“Ladies, stand up for yourself! I’ve never been the most politically charged person, but I think at this point, it’s not political. It’s f**king so humanitarian.”

Kristen Stewart used her SNL monologue to call out Donald Trump’s past obsession with her https://t.co/Wm3okinxqj — Vox (@voxdotcom) February 5, 2017

This past Saturday, Stewart had another opportunity to bag on Donald Trump. And this time around, her audience was quite a bit larger than the Sundance crowd. As USAToday reports, Kristen Stewart hosted Saturday Night Live on February 4, and she used almost the entirety of her opening monologue as an opportunity to hit Trump where it hurts – something the show has become infamous for since Trump’s political aspirations began.

“I’m a little nervous to be hosting because I know that the president’s probably watching, and I don’t think he likes me that much. Here’s how I know. Four years ago, I was dating this guy named Rob — Robert (Pattinson) — and we broke up and then we got back together and for some reason it made Donald Trump go insane.”

Stewart went on to read some of the most “insane” tweets Trump had tweeted about her and her relationship with Robert Pattinson. She also confirmed there were many, many more.

Because the current POTUS didn’t just tweet about the young actress once, twice or even three times. According to Kristen Stewart, Trump tweeted about her and her love life a shocking 11 times in 2012. Check out what she had to say.

Kristen’s monologue went on to clarify that she really doesn’t think that the former reality TV star ever actually hated her. Rather, she cited another theory for Trump’s attention to her on-again, off-again relationship with her former co-star. According to Stewart she thinks that Donald Trump may have had a crush on Robert.

“OK, so to be fair, I don’t think Donald Trump hated me. I think he’s in love with my boyfriend because he also tweeted this…”

And what was it that Donald tweeted that made Kristen think he might have had a thing for Robert Pattinson? An open invitation to Robert to join him at the Miss Universe Pageant.

Miss Universe 2012 Pageant will be airing live on @nbc & @Telemundo december 19th. Open invite stands for Robert Pattinson. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 25, 2012

After laughingly calling out Trump possibly being “in love” with Robert Pattinson, the actress added that she thought that Donald might even hate her more now than he did in 2012, because of her newly embraced sexuality.

“I’m, like, so gay, dude.”

Not to mention that she was in the process of hosting SNL, a show that Trump has targeted on social media because it’s been picking on him for months.

In addition to using her time in the Saturday Night Live spotlight to take on Trump, Kristen Stewart let an “F-bomb” drop during the live opening segment, inciting gasps from the cast and audience and her to say that she’d never be allowed back on the show.

[Featured Image by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP Images]