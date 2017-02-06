A Woman Shares Her Heartbreaking Late-Term Abortion Story To Educate Others

The following article is entirely the opinion of Chrissie Williams and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Lindsay Paradiso shared her heartbreaking experience of her late-term abortion. Her story is nothing like the media or politicians described when you think of abortion. It wasn’t something she wanted. Lindsay didn’t have the procedure to “get rid of her baby” or any other pro-life propaganda. She and her husband, Matt made the decision after considering all their options.

Late-term abortions was a hot topic during the 2016 presidential election season. Donald Trump stated that he wanted to make them illegal and suggested that the women who undergo the procedure should be prosecuted for murder.

According to Independent, Lindsay Paradiso, a wedding photographer, posted to Facebook about her heart-breaking late-term abortion. She posted throughout her pregnancy, sharing pictures and videos showing the changes her body went through as her baby grew.



“This is ending a very much wanted pregnancy,” she wrote on her Facebook page. Lindsay was expecting a daughter, who she named Omara. She terminated the pregnancy at 23 weeks after she learned that there was a 99 percent chance that her baby would die in the womb.

“It was not wanted. It’s was not a ‘way out.’ It was not birth control. It was heartbreaking. The government doesn’t belong here.”

Her post reminded many people that women don’t take the decision to get an abortion lightly or treat it as a form of birth control. For them, it is a personal decision and involving the government only complicates a very delicate situation.

“I was watching the [third presidential debate], and when I heard Trump say that late-term abortions were ripping babies out at nine months, I went into a full panic attack and started sobbing because I couldn’t believe people actually thought that happens, so I had to share my story and set things straight,” Lindsay said.

Paradiso and her husband decided to have a late-term abortion after learning that their daughter had an inoperable tumor in her neck. The doctors told her that the growth would affect her brain, lungs, and heart. They said the baby wouldn’t have survived her pregnancy.

“We opted to end the pregnancy early, relieve the suffering that she and our family were experiencing and deliver her through labor fully intact. Because of this decision we were able to hold her and say good-bye.”

Lindsay explained that there are many misconceptions about late-term abortions and she wanted to educate the public.

“We have to end these misconceptions,” Paradiso stated.

“Trump’s words made me physically sick; having lived through a late-term abortion myself. I could not let his idiocracy go unchallenged and watch it painfully affect so many people.”

According to Scary Mommy, her post was shared over 115,000 times and gives us a glimpse into what a family goes through as the struggle with the decision to terminate a pregnancy.

Just 1.3 percent of abortions occur after 21 weeks or later. In most states, some laws make the procedure illegal unless the mother’s life or health is at stake. Not many people choose to have a late-term abortion. Even less have the courage to speak about their experience. We need more people like Lindsay that will talk about her experience to educate the public about this painful decision.

Lindsay Paradiso explained that her daughter Omara’s heart stopped beating on February 26 and she was delivered two days later.

“It was the most painful experience of my life,” she explained.

“When she was born, and we could see the extent of the tumor, we were shocked.”

For this family, they were able to make this difficult decision on their own, without the government intervening. Does her story change how you view late-term abortions? Sound off in the comments section below.

