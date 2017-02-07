White House Insiders Against Trump Create ‘Rogue POTUS Staff’ Twitter Account

Since President Trump’s inauguration, Twitter has exploded with a number of #altgov, or alternative government, accounts after the new president forbade government agencies from tweeting or releasing information contrary to his agenda. The #altgov trend was in direct response to Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway’s “alternative facts” statement on Meet The Press after being confronted about the size of Trump’s inauguration crowd. And now a group of White House staffers has gone rogue in resistance with a new Twitter account.

In a statement on its new website, managers of the Rogue POTUS Staff Twitter credit the various government agencies whose employees created alternative Twitter accounts to resist Trump.

“In solidarity with others who were courageous enough to create #altgov Twitter accounts, pushing back against President Trump’s attempt to silent dissent and inconvenient facts, we are committed to supporting the resistance by reveal the inner chaos and incompetence of the President Trump’s White House. We are White House staffers, working at various levels, operating in secrecy to reveal hidden truths of the Trump administration to the American people. We are the resistance of the White House. We are the voice in the dark that speaks in silence and hides in the foreground. We are the Rogue POTUS Staff.”

The Twitter account was created just five days into Trump’s presidency on January 25, and already has nearly 700,000 followers. The account posts mostly original content about the inner workings of the Trump White House, drawing followers from all over the political spectrum, including members of the alt-right media.

The Rogue POTUS Twitter account is well worth following for the intimate nature of its tweets. One such tweet tells the tale of Trump and chief advisor Steve Bannon being admonished to never say that they’re happy an 8-year-old child was killed in a botched drone attack.

POTUS & Bannon warned to never again say they R glad about an 8 year old child being killed in US military action, no matter her father. — Rogue POTUS Staff (@RoguePOTUSStaff) February 3, 2017

Another tweet the Rogue POTUS Staff account released has the new president being admonished for not wanting to attend intelligence briefings.

“POTUS refusing intel briefing again. Response: ‘Take the damn briefing! This is why we screwed the pooch in Yemen!'”

Of course, it’s difficult to say whether the Twitter account is legitimate, which could explain why its administrators have experienced such interest in it. However, the account appears to correspond with what the official media narrative is. The New York Times reports that the new administration is rethinking its original strategy after a series of setbacks by federal judges and backlash from the general public regarding his Muslim travel ban, billionaire cabinet picks and its overall combative nature toward the press.

Already, more than 50 lawsuits in 17 states were filed against Trump during his first two weeks in office, according to another report with Inquisitr. The new president has the lowest approval ratings of any incoming president in history, is possibly the most hated president ever, and his impeachable offenses seem to be growing by the day. This is mostly in response to his various conflicts of interest, as Trump has not divested himself of any of his business dealings, and will most likely stand to profit heavily from his presidential term. Even Republican leaders have begun to turn against him after the massive backlash concerning the Muslim travel ban.

Just as the Rogue POTUS Staff Twitter account points out internal fighting among senior staff, so does the New York Times.

“Clashes among staff are common in the opening days of the every administration, but they have seldom been so public and so pronounced this early.”

The paper also portrays a POTUS angry at advisors for leaving him out of policy discussions, whether by design or unintentionally.

“…Mr. Bannon remains the president’s dominant advisor, despite Mr. Trump’s anger that he was not fully briefed on details of the executive order he signed giving his chief strategist a seat on the National Security Council, a greater source of frustration to the president than the fallout from the travel ban.”

What this means is, that President Trump has likely signed a number of executive orders without bothering to read a single one and therefore, did not understand what he was signing.

The Rogue POTUS Staff Twitter has already been contacted by right-wing news agencies asking for interviews, but those who control the account are playing their cards close to the chest. Louise Mensch, an English conservative MP-turned-author and owner of Heat Street, contacted the Twitter owners asking for an interview. Their reply was essentially, thanks, but no thanks.

“Sorry, but we won’t reveal our IDs to anyone, period. It’s just too much of a risk.”

The rogue account has also experienced attempts to change its password, and has had domain names relating to the Twitter account offered for sale, all of which could be interpreted as an attempt to ferret out the identities of those managing it.

POTUS saying he will be the Tom Brady of Presidents. Not one single Patriots fan around when said. — Rogue POTUS Staff (@RoguePOTUSStaff) February 6, 2017

So far, though, attempts to reveal who is behind it have been futile and the Rogue POTUS Staff Twitter account continues to reveal the intimate, chaotic and dysfunctional inner workings of the new Trump administration.

[Featured image by EOSdude/Thinkstock Photos]