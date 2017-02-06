‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ Season 6 Gets Teases March Release In Promo

Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta Season 6 is coming sooner than most fans expected. The Atlanta installment of the Love and Hip Hop franchise typically starts running soon after the Love and Hip Hop: New York season ends. This year that means VH1 fans get treated to the most popular of the franchise cities in March. The VH1 teaser is just 15 seconds long, but it brings a lot of hope for a very dramatic and entertaining season of LHHATL.

So far, it’s not known when in March Season 6 of Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta will begin. If history is any indicator, the series should begin around the end of the March since LHHNY is finishing up now and should be airing their reunion show special episodes right at the end of February and the first week of March. So depending on whether or not there is a week break between the end of LHHNY and the beginning of LHHATL, the Season 6 premiere should be on either March 13 or March 20 based on the IMDB episode report for the remainder of Love and Hip Hop: New York Season 7.

Although no cast members have been confirmed by Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta producers yet, voices can be heard in the background of the newest teaser for the upcoming series. It sounds like more of the usual cheating, lying and even someone (probably Joseline Hernandez) talking about the father of her baby.

There were rumors at the end of Season 5 that both Joseline Hernandez and Stevie J were being booted from the show because both were just way over the top with the baby drama, the threats and the crazy social media feud that preceded Bonnie Bella’s birth. It looks like at least Joseline will be making appearances, though. Not to mention that VH1 can’t be too mad at Stevie J because they just gave him another spinoff show that will be debuting right around the same time.

Aside from seeing the paternity test drama of Joseline Hernandez’s baby Bonnie Bella play out, fans also want to see what is going on with Rasheeda and Kirk Frost after hearing all of the cheating allegations and possible baby mama drama that they are dealing with.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Jasmine Washington, Kirk Frost’s alleged baby mama, will be joining the LHHATL cast for Season 6 to air out her dirty laundry. Washington recently filed paperwork in a Georgia court to establish paternity and start collecting child support payments from Kirk. Rasheeda still hasn’t commented on the situation unless you count an Instagram meme that she posted about people not praying for her.

Apparently, there is even another woman accusing Kirk of fathering a child outside his marriage. The second woman, who hasn’t given birth yet, is reportedly only 23-years-old, according to Fameolous. Both women are reportedly joining the Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta Season 6 cast and will provide much of the drama for the show.

Fans are also hoping that Lil Scrappy will be back for another season, especially after his recent break up with Bambi. Sadly, there won’t be a Bambi and Scrappy wedding special now, and we know a lot of people were hoping to see that. Instead, LHHATL fans might get to see the breakdown of their relationship and the domestic violence rumors that have surrounded their recent split.

Not to see drama but simply because he is hilarious, the return of Yung Joc is an absolute must. Joc has been one of the best parts of Leave It To Stevie in the off-season. Plus, there are rumors that Joc and Karlie Redd have reconciled and if that is true, they have to be spotlighted on Season 6 of Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta.

