Casey Anthony Protests Trump In Florida March To Mar-A-Lago Event

In a bizarre turn of events, Casey Anthony (the reclusive acquitted mom of slain toddler Caylee), was spotted protesting against Donald Trump in Florida during the weekend’s March to Mar-a-Lago event. Casey Anthony now lives somewhere in the area near to where the anti-Trump protest took place, but she almost never appears in public following her infamous trial and acquittal in her daughter’s death.

As WPTV 5 reports, Casey Anthony was among about 3,000 who showed up on Saturday to protest Trump near his posh Florida resort, which has recently been dubbed his “Winter White House,” in West Palm Beach.

Infamous Casey Anthony comes out to protest Trump in Fla., so how was she treated by her liberal pals? https://t.co/vmHs0SZcDi — Deplorable Big O (@os4185) February 6, 2017

Trump was reportedly vacationing at Mar-a-Lago when the massive group of demonstrators, including Casey Anthony, made it as far as the gates of the resort. This despite having been warned that they were to get no closer to the property than just south of Southern Boulevard. By 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, the thousands of protesters that had been organized by South Florida Activism and Women’s March Florida PBC were notified by Palm Beach Police that they needed to disperse and reportedly did so without incident.

While Casey Anthony was caught on tape marching against Donald Trump at the widely-publicized Florida protest, she reportedly refused to be interviewed on camera. However, she did tell local media personalities that she is “against” the policies of Trump and his administration.

Casey Anthony rose to international infamy back in the summer of 2008. As Fox News reports, that is when the now-30-year-old first told her mother that her 2-year-old daughter Caylee was missing. On July 15 of that year, Cindy Anthony (Casey’s mother) reported the disappearance of her granddaughter to police. By that time, little Caylee had already been gone for a month.

Casey Anthony joins Donald Trump protests outside Mar-a-Largo in Palm Beach over the weekend https://t.co/Iwzhmw4P3k — Nicole Pagano (@NicolePagano) February 6, 2017

The next day, Casey Anthony was arrested for child neglect in connection with her daughter’s disappearance. According to investigators, the story she told law enforcement was inconsistent. The investigation into Casey Anthony subsequently led to cadaver dogs discovering the presence of human remains in her car’s trunk, searches for “chloroform” and “fool-proof suffocation” on her family’s computer (her mother Cindy would later take the blame for the chloroform searches during her daughter’s trial), and a history of bizarre behavior, drinking, drug use and pathological lies.

Casey Anthony protesting @realDonaldTrump. Just when you didn't think these protests could get any more absurd. https://t.co/zFPKcU9uIH — Senator Dick Black (@SenRichardBlack) February 6, 2017

Despite no trace of Caylee having yet been found, Casey Anthony was indicted for her daughter’s murder on October 14, 2008. She pleaded not guilty to the charges.

On December 11 of that same year, Caylee Anthony’s skeletal remains were found close to Casey Anthony’s parent’s Florida home, wrapped in a trash bag. The Casey Anthony murder trial began on May 11, 2011, and in a surprise move, the Anthony defense argued that Caylee had accidentally drowned in the family’s pool. They claimed that Casey had “panicked” and tried to cover up her daughter’s death.

@crimeonlinenews @NancyGrace I hope she doesn't get attacked in the protest. (Sarcasm) — TriciaEvans (@iamTriciaEvans) February 6, 2017

@DailyCaller The fact that the other protesters didn't immediately tell her to take a hike speaks volumes. — DeplorableMe (@LetItBurnUSA) February 6, 2017

@SenRichardBlack @realDonaldTrump @NBC26 I still can't figure out how a jury let her go free. — Rosie ???? (@rosiebudpisces) February 6, 2017

@CassandraRules One, good article! Two, and I hate to say it, she was found innocent of murder. She, ugh, has the right to peaceful protest. — Johnny Applesauce (@ArtPunkBeardGuy) February 6, 2017

Casey Anthony was acquitted on July 11, 2011, of her daughter’s murder. Convicted of four counts of lying to police but given credit for the time she had served in prison, she was soon released. However, despite being found not-guilty by a jury of her peers, there were many who believed that the Florida mom had gotten away with murder, and since her release, she has largely lived a life of seclusion and isolation — primarily for her own safety.

On the few instances she has chosen to venture out into the public realm, Casey Anthony has found herself targeted by those who recognize her. Just last August she was recognized while trying to enjoy a night out bowling, with disastrous results.

Casey Anthony enjoys night out bowling with friends in Florida https://t.co/CdrMNPTsl2 pic.twitter.com/PJTIQgkbpt — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) August 25, 2016

Fellow bowlers soon realized who was playing in the next lane, and they reportedly verbally harassed Casey Anthony until she and her party took off.

“People started saying they wanted to beat her up. Here she comes, the f***ing baby killer!”

According to sources close to Casey Anthony, who was spotted in a backwards black baseball cap at Saturday’s Trump protest, her notoriety has made it next to impossible for her to work (she started a photography business some time ago, but few clients wanted to work with her), and her post-acquittal life has consisted mostly of her hiding out at home.

“She sort of lives like an old person, on a fixed income without much going on in her life.”

If social media comments are any indication, Anthony didn’t help herself or the anti-Trump cause by showing up in solidarity.

Anti-Donald Trump forces have an ally in a woman who likely murdered her two-year-old daughter. Casey Anthony is in #Antifa how cute pukes! pic.twitter.com/50WEbPHHW4 — 0Hour1 (@Republican__Man) February 6, 2017

While Anthony has spent years living in virtual solitude, she and fellow Trump protesters were extremely vocal and high-profile during their 2-mile march against the POTUS on Saturday. The thousands-strong group carried signs and shouted anti-Trump chants and phrases. Along with Casey Anthony, the anti-Trump protesters even erected a flag-covered coffin to represent the Trump era “death of democracy.”

[Featured Image by Brian Blanco/AP Images]