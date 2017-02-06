Kendall Jenner Faces Rumors Of Hard Partying, Is She Dating ASAP Rocky?

Is Kendall Jenner transitioning from a career-focused model into a hard-partying wild child?

According to a new report, Kendall Jenner, who celebrated her 21st birthday months ago, spends her nights attempting to “out-party” fellow model and longtime friend Bella Hadid, 19.

Although Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid appear to be at the top of their game when it comes to modeling, they are accused of being “horrible influence on each other.” In fact, one source claims they are turning into the “modern-day Paris and Nicole.”

“They went wild in Paris, but it’s a dangerous game they’re playing,” a source told OK! Magazine on February 6. “They’re trying to outdo each other and every morning it’s a competition as who slept the least, who drank the most and who scored the most numbers from boys.”

Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid have been spending plenty of time together in recent months, and at the end of last year, they walked together in the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Kendall Jenner was linked to several men last year, including Harry Styles, Jordan Clarkson, ASAP Rocky, Chandler Parsons, and Travis Scott, but by the end of the year, she had seemingly put her focus on the rapper. After being spotted on a number of dinner dates in Los Angeles, Kendall Jenner and ASAP Rocky were seen enjoying a night out in Miami before being photographed in Paris, France.

Kendall Jenner and ASAP Rocky were also recently seen in New York City, where they enjoyed a shopping trip with her sister Kylie Jenner and Kylie’s boyfriend, Tyga.

Following Kendall Jenner’s Big Apple outing with ASAP Rocky, a source told Hollywood Life that the reality star and model appeared to be involved in a romance with the rapper.

“Even though they walked in separately, it was clear that A$AP and [Kendall Jenner] were together… A$AP and Kendall clearly looked like they were boyfriend and girlfriend, definitely,” an eyewitness said. “They were not overly affectionate the way Tyga and Kylie were, but they looked happy together.”

Throughout 2016, Kendall Jenner kept fans guessing with her outings with ASAP Rocky and Jordan Clarkson. Although it was Clarkson who she was first linked to her in March of last year, Kendall Jenner seemed to spend an equal amount of time with the rapper. In August of last year, a report claimed Jenner was playing the field when it came to her love life.

“[Kendall Jenner] loves spending time with A$AP Rocky [real name Rakim Mayers], 27, because he’s super creative and a great listener. Jordan Clarkson, 24, on the other hand is hilarious and spontaneous. But ultimately, having fun is her number one priority at the moment,” a source told Hollywood Life. “She’s so busy with work that she would rather keep things casual and lighthearted rather than getting stressed out and feeling like she has to commit to one person.”

Kendall Jenner may be spending more time with ASAP Rocky, at least publicly, in recent weeks, she has been seen with Clarkson on occasion too. After attending Drake’s American Music Awards after party at the end of November, Kendall Jenner reportedly rang in the New Year with a kiss from the Los Angeles Lakers player.

As Hollywood Life revealed to readers on January 1, Kendall Jenner and Jordan Clarkson were reportedly caught making out on New Year’s Eve as they celebrated at the Nice Guy in West Hollywood, California, with friends including Hailey Baldwin.

