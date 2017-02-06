Kim Zolciak Slammed Over Her Children: Former ‘RHOA’ Star Flips Out On Lady

Kim Zolciak is proud to be the mother of six children, and she’s often sharing pictures and videos of her children on social media. Plus, fans of her family get to see them on Don’t Be Tardy, which airs on Bravo once a year. However, it sounds like one person didn’t enjoy Kim’s children the way she does. Over the weekend, Zolciak posted pictures from the beach, and it looked like the family had an awesome time in Turks and Caicos — right up until a woman approached the family, telling Zolciak that her two sons were being loud.

According to a new PEOPLE report, Kim Zolciak is now opening up about how offended she was that someone told her that her sons were being loud. Zolciak revealed that she wanted her boys to act like they do at home and she argued that her sons were 4- and 5-years-old, so of course they were being loud.

“This lady on the beach came up to me and said: ‘Could you keep you and your kids quiet? It’s a very quiet peaceful beach,'” Kim Zolciak revealed on Snapchat in a story about what she just experienced on the beach, adding, “B***h, what? They’re 4 and 5.”

The lady was referring to KJ and Kash, who were playing on the beach. Kim Zolciak’s older daughters, Brielle and Ariana, were also present, but they were not making as much noise. Kim revealed that they left the twins at home, possibly because it was a long trip for them to fly to Turks and Caicos. And it sounds like Zolciak was shocked to be told that her children were being loud, telling the lady to move away.

“We’ve been nothing but respectful,” Kim Zolciak revealed in her Snapchat story, adding, “I told her: ‘Well, why are you always sitting next to me? Move your f***ing chair to the other end of the beach!’ ”

Apparently, things got even more heated on the beach, but Kim didn’t go into detail about what was said. However, Kim felt it was necessary to argue with the lady, saying that she wasn’t asking her to leave and she even called her names. In the end, Zolciak revealed that she was planning on leaving the beach and that the lady should loosen up and realize that the beach is a public place.

“I said: ‘That’s ok, b***h, because we’re leaving.’ She’s like: ‘I’m not asking you to leave.’ I honestly told her: ‘You might want to f—ing loosen up, lady,'” Kim Zolciak explained about the situation, adding, ” ‘This is a beach that a lot of people pay a lot of money to stay here and enjoy the beach and if you don’t like it, f—ing go somewhere else. It’s life.'”

Sadly, Kim’s little boy was very hurt when the lady told Zolciak that he was being too loud. She reveals that he calmed down and he appeared to be very hurt by the comments. And Kim told her Snapchat followers that she was furious that an unknown woman could hurt KJ’s feelings so much. And rather than address these issues with the lady, Brielle decided to lash out in her own way.

Half of my beautiful family ❤❤❤❤ missing my twins! @kroybiermann @kroyjaggerbiermann @kashbiermann @briellebiermann @arianabiermann A photo posted by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Feb 4, 2017 at 2:09pm PST

“So KJ’s trying to be really quiet and respectful, but his feelings are hurt, which makes me really mad,” Kim Zolciak explained about her son, who was hurt by the woman’s comments, to which Brielle Biermann yelled, “F— her!”

What do you think of Kim Zolciak’s children being told they are loud? Are you surprised that she acted the way she did when she was told that her children were loud?

[Featured Image by Craig Barritt/Getty Images]