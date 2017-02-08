Denver Broncos: Five Potential 2017 NFL Free Agency Targets

The Denver Broncos were Super Bowl champions last season, but heading into the 2016 NFL season, the team ran into quite a few issues. Both Peyton Manning and Brock Osweiler left town, which left Denver with young quarterback Trevor Siemian as their starter. Unfortunately, the Broncos missed the playoffs and are now left with many holes that need to be filled this offseason.

John Elway is faced with the tough task of rebuilding the Broncos this offseason. Getting them back into Super Bowl contention won’t be easy, but they have quite a few pieces together already. Denver still has one of the best defenses in the NFL, and they have a talented, young quarterback who will improve this offseason.

Free agency has quite a few names available that could end up being big pickups for the Broncos. Denver is an attractive free agency destination for players, and that should be the case once again this year.

It will be an intriguing offseason to say the very least. There are plenty of teams that will be aggressive in free agency, while others will build through the draft. That being said, the Broncos are one of the teams that will likely look to spend some money when free agency opens up.

Which five players could be potential targets for the Denver Broncos in free agency this offseason?

DeMarcus Ware, Outside Linebacker

Bringing DeMarcus Ware back should be a priority for the Broncos this offseason. He has been a core piece of their defense over the past couple of years and would likely be open to returning. Even at 34-years-old, Ware is capable of making a major difference for the Broncos next season if they bring him back.

Kawann Short, Defensive Tackle

There is a good chance that the Carolina Panthers will retain Kawann Short, but if not, the Broncos are a perfect landing spot. Short had a big season in 2016, racking up 55 tackles and six sacks. Denver’s defense was already top-notch last years and adding Short would help them even more.

Cordarrelle Patterson, Wide Receiver

Adding speed and playmaking to the Broncos’ offense should be a priority as well. Some have predicted that Ted Ginn Jr. could be a target, but Cordarrelle Patterson is an interesting name as well. Patterson would give the Broncos a lethal playmaker and could help take their offense to the next level.

Melvin Ingram, Linebacker

Denver needs to upgrade their linebacker corps, which is where a player like Melvin Ingram could help. Ingram played in all 16 games last season with the San Diego Chargers and recorded 60 tackles, eight sacks, four forced fumbles, and five defensed passes. He would bring the exact skill-set that the Broncos are in need of finding this offseason.

Vernon Davis, Tight End

Could the Broncos show interest in a reunion with Vernon Davis? Even though his first tenure with the Broncos didn’t work out well, Davis could be exactly what Denver needs in order to get consistent production from their tight end position. Davis caught 44 passes for 583 yards and two touchdowns this season with the Redskins and will be looking for a bigger role next year, which the Broncos can offer.

Expect to hear the Broncos show interest in quite a few different names when free agency starts up. Each of these five players could be the kind of addition that Denver needs to get back into championship form. There are plenty of other options for the Broncos as well, although no one truly knows which direction Elway will end up taking the franchise.

