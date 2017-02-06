‘Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Sandoval Opens Up About Stassi Schroeder And Ariana Madix

Tom Sandoval claims Ariana Madix’s recent trip to Las Vegas didn’t go quite as smoothly as their Vanderpump Rules co-star Stassi Schroeder led on.

On social media, Stassi Schroeder posted a photo of herself and suggested that she and Ariana Madix had put their issues behind them. However, according to Tom Sandoval, things between the two women weren’t as friendly as Schroeder’s photo and recent comment suggested.

“All of the girls were in Vegas for Brittany [Cartwright]’s birthday this past week,” Tom Sandoval told In Touch Weekly magazine during an interview on February 5. “And the entire night, Stassi was following Ariana around and saying in her ear, ‘You’re just in denial that you’re not in love with me. You know you want to be my friend.'”

During Vanderpump Rules Season 5, Ariana Madix and Stassi Schroeder have been at odds and from what fans have seen, Madix hasn’t had any interest in smoothing things over. In fact, she’s made it quite clear that she doesn’t care about Schroeder at all.

Happy Birthday @bncartwright! You’re a bright light in my life and I would never want to be on an RV without you! A photo posted by Ariana Madix (@ariana252525) on Jan 25, 2017 at 7:22pm PST

While Ariana Madix may have had her issues with Stassi Schroeder during filming, she agreed to participate in Brittany Cartwright’s birthday festivities at the end of last month, which took a large group of girls, including Rachael O’Brien, Stassi Schroeder, Scheana Shay, Katie Maloney and Kristen Doute, to Las Vegas.

During their trip, Ariana Madix and the ladies attended several shows in the area, including a Britney Spears concert. Meanwhile, Madix reportedly grew increasingly uncomfortable when she reportedly discovered that her on-screen nemesis, Kristen Doute, the ex-girlfriend of Sandoval, was attempting to take photos of her and Schroeder together.

As Sandoval explained to In Touch Weekly magazine, the photos Doute was attempting to take seemed “planned.” In addition, Schroeder chose to share a photo of herself and Ariana Madix, which was taken in Las Vegas on the same night that the latest episode of Vanderpump Rules aired.

During last Monday night’s episode, in which Ariana Madix told Stassi Schroeder that she didn’t want to be involved with her at all, Schroeder posted a very unflattering shot of Ariana Madix on her Instagram page.

This is Ariana waiting for my reaction… right after she told me she secretly loves me. A photo posted by Stassi Schroeder (@stassischroeder) on Jan 31, 2017 at 10:03am PST

In response to the photo, Tom Sandoval told In Touch Weekly that he wasn’t surprised.

“Saw that coming! Not a big deal, just weird, and seems back handed,” Tom Sandoval explained to the magazine. “The awkward look on Ariana’s face says it all. It was something Alicia Silverstone’s character in Clueless would do to a guy who turns her down.”

Stassi Schroeder also recently shared a tweet to Ariana Madix. After a fan wrote a message to the both of them, pointing out that they are actually a lot alike, Schroeder wrote, “I know it. She just refuses to believe it. Lolololol. This tweet is crushing her soul as we speak.”

While Ariana Madix didn’t respond to Schroeder’s message, she did reach out to her last week after a fan seemingly failed at insulting them both.

“Ugh #PumpRules @ariana2525 @stassi yall 2 are annoying af! Neither 1 of yall are insignificant!” the fan wrote.

Then, in response, Ariana Madix responded, “You hear that, @stassi? Neither one of us is insignificant!”

To see more of Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, Stassi Schroeder, and their co-stars, tune into new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 5 on Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Robin Marchant/Getty Images]