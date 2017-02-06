‘Teen Mom’ Star Kailyn Lowry Caught With Another Man! How Did Javi React?

Kailyn Lowry’s drama with Javi Marroquin heated up on the latest episode of Teen Mom 2. Things got super awkward when Marroquin unexpectedly walked in on Lowry leaving her house with another man! Lowry refused to comment on camera, but he has since opened up about the incident.

In an interview with Radar Online, a source close to Lowry explained how she tried to avoid the situation altogether. Unfortunately, Marroquin arrived early to pick up the kids and threw Lowry’s plans out the window.

“Kail was home trying to leave to go to Walmart,” an insider shared. “They had an agreement that at 5:00 he was to come pick up his stuff by himself and drop Lincoln off. It was 4:00 when she was trying to leave. That was within minutes of Kail telling Javi she was leaving for Walmart.”

Lowry also violated the agreement by bringing Peach and Darius with him to the house. The estranged couple had previously agreed that only Marroquin was allowed in the home. Although Lowry was with another man, the source claims that nothing romantic was happening.

“The guy in the episode has been Kail’s friend for years, Javi acted like he walked in on something romantic between those two, but he didn’t,” the source explained. “They’ve been friends for a few years and tried to see their potential romantically. They are still together.”

At the time of the incident, Lowry refused to comment. According to the Stir, Lowry didn’t discuss the matter because she was tired of talking about their split on the show.

love my boys so much ❤️❤️ A photo posted by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Feb 5, 2017 at 10:43am PST

“There’s so much that was left out. But throwing him under the bus doesn’t solve anything,” the insider added. “I’m going to bite the bullet on this one. The truth will eventually reveal itself.”

Of course, none of that stopped Marroquin from airing his grievances on Teen Mom 2. Although the cameras didn’t capture the fight, Marroquin revealed what happened behind closed doors.

“I texted her and said can I drop Lincoln off and she was like, ‘I’m at Walmart right now come in an hour,'” he stated. “We pull up earlier since Kail’s car was there and we see another car. I knock on the door, Lincoln goes in and I said, ‘Let me get my stuff’ and she won’t let me in. I’m like I’m not leaving my son with another dude here, not happening.”

Marroquin continued, “How disrespectful are you? You’re going to disrespect me and chill with some dude? I came home, I didn’t even go to my own house, I came to a hotel. I don’t know what’s going on in her head.”

@evamarcille is killing it tonight. She makes me look better ???????? everyone check out @firstaveeyewear A photo posted by Javi Marroquin (@javim9) on Jan 12, 2017 at 7:01pm PST

Sadly, the couple’s 7-year-old-son took the brunt of the fight. The Hollywood Gossip reports that Isaac expressed his frustrations with Lowry’s ex, Jo Rivera, after her fight with Marroquin.

“Mom and Javi were fighting. I wasn’t okay,” Isaac told his father. “It’s not fair because do you know what my mom is doing? My mom is saying I can’t come with Javi to see his new house and he can bring Lincoln. It’s not fair.”

Radar Online reports that Rivera assured Isaac that he would talk to Lowry about the situation.

“I’m going to speak to your mom,” he said. “She’s a little upset. A lot of things are happening right now and it’s stressful and confusing. They might fight every now and then, but everything is going to work out and be okay.”

While Lowry deals with all the drama with Marroquin, In Touch Weekly reports that she is currently gearing up for a special interview with Teen Mom 2 producers, titled “100 Things.” Lowry is expected to open up about her split with Marroquin, but it isn’t clear how much she is prepared to reveal.

New episodes of Teen Mom 2 air Monday nights on MTV.

