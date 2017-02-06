British Ban ‘Racist, Sexist’ Donald Trump From Speaking At Parliament [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Alan Ewart and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

It hasn’t been the best few days for U.S. President Donald Trump. In the past few days, President Trump has seen his ban on Muslims from seven Muslim countries entering the U.S. overturned. Trump was furious when Judge James Robart declared that his travel ban was “unlawful and unconstitutional,” and President Trump is now under fire from senior members of his own party for attacking the judge on Twitter. Earlier today, President Trump continued his war against U.S. media organizations when he branded CNN, ABC, and NBC as “fake news.” Again, Twitter was President Trump’s weapon of choice.

The Huffington Post reports that Trump’s attack on the media comes after the various outlets reported on polls that show Trump to have the lowest approval rating of any first-term president since records began. They claim that president Trump’s way of dealing with public disapproval is to brand the story “fake news” and “claim he knows better.” They go on to say that Trump is trying to manipulate the American people.

“Trump isn’t just trying to claim majority support. He clearly seeks to discredit all negative opinions with comments like ‘any negative polls are fake news.’ This is unusual and alarming behavior from a president.”

In recent weeks, the world has seen this behavior from Trump on several occasions, and it began on the day he was inaugurated. Trump and his press officer, Sean Spicer, attacked the media after reports showed large gaps in the inauguration day crowd. Despite all evidence to the contrary, Trump and Spicer claimed that the inauguration day crowd was the largest ever in Washington.

President Trump has today been widely criticized for his comments about Russia and Vladimir Putin. Senior Republicans, including Marco Rubio, have slammed President Trump for seemingly putting the U.S on the same moral level as Russia under Putin.

Of course, in the wake of his executive order banning Muslims from certain countries from entering the U.S., President Trump has been criticized around the world. When British Prime Minister Theresa May visited president Trump she extended an invitation for him to make a state visit to the UK later this year. Many Britons are furious that Trump was invited on a state visit so soon after his inauguration. A petition on the U.K. government’s website has asked for Trump’s invitation to be withdrawn, and it has attracted over 1.8 million signatures.

Prime Minister May has said the state visit will go ahead, but a parliamentary debate on the issue on February 20 is sure to attract more anti-Trump headlines. The embarrassment won’t end there, because President Trump will not be allowed to address the British Parliament.

The heads of state of countries who have been granted a state visit are often invited to address the U.K. parliament in Westminster Hall. Barack Obama was the third U.S. president to be afforded this honor, following Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton. As reported by the Independent, Donald Trump will be banned from doing so.

In a very unusual breach of parliamentary protocol, British MP’s cheered and applauded when John Bercow, the Speaker of the house, announced that Trump would not be allowed to speak to parliament. Bercow savaged Donald Trump, branding him sexist, racist, and a man with no respect for an independent judiciary. John Bercow said Trump would not be invited to speak to parliament because the House of Commons was opposed to “racism and to sexism” and continued by saying that “our support for equality before the law and an independent judiciary,” means that Trump is “unsuitable” to address parliament.

“Bercow told MPs “before the imposition of the migrant ban I would myself have been strongly opposed to an address by President Trump in Westminster Hall. “After the imposition of the migrant ban by President Trump I am even more strongly opposed to an address by President Trump in Westminster Hall.”

Any invitation to address the U.K. parliament must come jointly from the Speakers of both houses, so Bercow’s refusal to invite Trump to parliament constitutes a ban on him doing so. Bercow’s actions will be a huge disappointment to Prime Minister May, who is desperate to tie up a trade deal with the U.S., as Britain prepares to leave the European Union.

[Featured Image by Matt Dunham/AP Images]