Kanye West Deletes All Trump Tweets In Effort To Distance Himself From President

Kanye West has deleted all tweets posted about President Donald Trump in an effort to distance himself from the nation’s new leader. The rapper once aligned himself with the president on certain policies and didn’t hide his support. TMZ reports that everything has changed after Trump’s first two weeks in the White House.

According to the report, Kanye West scrubbed his Twitter account of all Trump tweets because he’s “super unhappy” with the president’s performance. Sources tell the website that the decision is solely Kanye’s and that the “Muslim ban” among other acts have made him want to turn his back on Trump.

Kanye West Now Anti-Trump, Deletes All Trump Tweets https://t.co/szfiHHzEZB — TMZ (@TMZ) February 6, 2017

About a month before the inauguration, President Trump was meeting with a number of celebrities at Trump Tower. Kanye West was one of the surprise guests at his Manhattan high-rise on December 13. The pair told the media that they were discussing a number of social issues facing the nation. Following the meeting, Kanye tweeted about his satisfaction in their exchange.

“I feel it is important to have a direct line of communication with our future President if we truly want change,” he wrote, adding, “These issues include bullying, supporting teachers, modernizing curriculums, and violence in Chicago.”

It appears that Kanye West might not be so pleased about the focus of Trump’s current actions — signing executive orders on other issues with one being a temporary halt on immigration from seven countries known to be predominately Muslim.

Kanye West deletes all of his Trump-related tweets https://t.co/FzpWLHJ2QQ pic.twitter.com/bbdXB3jlWZ — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) February 6, 2017

Kanye West hasn’t posted anything to his 27 million followers about deleting the President Trump tweets.

In a tweet that he posted a few months ago, West indicated he might run for President of the United States in #2024 after Trump finished his eight years in the Oval Office. He implied the same notion when he tweeted #2020. It remains to be seen if Kanye West would go up against President Trump in 2020.

Kanye was openly critical of George W. Bush in 2005 when he accused him of not caring about black kids, CNN reports. He also voiced support of Donald Trump during the election when he abruptly paused a concert to tell the crowd that had he voted, he would’ve done so for Trump.

“I told y’all I didn’t vote, right?” Kanye said. “But if I would’ve voted, I would’ve voted for Trump.”

Very few celebrities support President Trump and those who do aren’t as vocal as Kanye West, with the exception of Scott Baio. Kanye West received his share of backlash for meeting with the president at Trump Tower in December. John Legend believed that Trump was essentially using Kanye as a “publicity stunt.”

Since taking office, President Donald Trump has signed a flurry of executive orders, with many wondering if he has overreached his executive authority. His most controversial move by far was signing a travel order that temporarily halted immigration of those from seven predominately Muslim nations. It spurred massive protests and upheavals worldwide. Enormous protests were held at the nation’s largest airports. It was viewed as being more of a “Muslim ban” than an immigration order that was to extend 90 days so immigrants could be vetted more carefully.

A federal judge blocked Trump’s executive order, sending the president into a rage. He called U.S. District Senior Judge James Robart a “so-called” judge after he exerted his authority over the U.S. president. He was appointed by George W. Bush in 2004 after receiving unanimous support from the U.S. senate, USA Today reports.

The uproar over the travel order continues and Trump is vowing to have it overturned.

As for Kanye West deleting his tweets, President Trump hasn’t responded to the news.

[Featured Image by Drew Angerer/Getty Images]