Kate Hudson Shares SAG Workout, Outfit, And Makeup Secrets

Kate Hudson was named one of the best-dressed stars at last week’s SAG Awards for a reason, according to InStyle. A few days before the awards show, the 37-year-old actress took to social media to share her SAG Awards prep routine.

@Dior made me a happy girl tonight ???? #SAGAwards Thank you for the lovely frock ❤️ A photo posted by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Jan 29, 2017 at 8:59pm PST

Kate Hudson took to Instagram two days before the SAG Awards ceremony to share a panoramic picture featuring dozens of shoes. While all of her female Instagram followers were envious, the actress showed what it’s like getting ready for one of the most prestigious awards shows.

Kate Hudson’s photo featured stylist Sophie Lopez lining up dozens of shoes on a hardwood floor for the actress to choose. Although it’s hard to see which footwear option the actress went with for the show — she wore a floor-length Dior dress — she was named one of the best-dressed stars at this year’s SAG Awards.

@sophielopez brought some shoes ???? over ???? #SAGAwardsPrep A photo posted by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Jan 27, 2017 at 12:37pm PST

So Kate Hudson’s intense SAG Awards preparations paid off! The Almost Famous actress complemented her black Dior gown that featured sheer paneling with a touch of plum lipstick, which made her look chic gothic. Her ensemble also featured an oversized floral detail at the waist.

Although Kate Hudson didn’t share the process behind choosing that gorgeous black dress with her fans, she did share the secret behind flaunting such a svelte figure at the SAG Awards 2017. A few days before the awards ceremony, the actress shared a snap of herself doing Pilates.

Kate Hudson is no stranger to keeping herself in check with Pilates, and apparently, that’s the secret behind her envious body. In the photo, the How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days actress is seen wearing an orange Fabletics sports bra and black leggings. Hudson is the founder of Fabletics.

Pilates day ????#FableticsFriday @fabletics #BackDetail ???????? @nicolestuartla A photo posted by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Jan 27, 2017 at 10:46am PST

As if sharing her workout and outfit prep routine wasn’t enough, Kate Hudson also shared her makeup secrets, according to E! Online. The 37-year-old actress, who has always had an enviable way of making gorgeous look effortless, made heads turn for all the right reasons thanks to her dress and fresh makeup at the awards show.

According to Kate Hudson’s personal makeup artist, Debra Ferullo, the actress didn’t want to go too heavy with her makeup, because her dress was already “elegant” and “sexy.” So the makeup artist went with the “impactful” makeup.

Ferullo revealed that the secret behind Kate Hudson’s sexy yet effortless makeup look was using no bronzer. Instead of using bronzer, the actress opted for three different shades of foundation.

“I think it really helps if you use a few different shades when doing your foundation. Using only one shade can sometimes give you a bit of a flat look and that is not what I wanted here.”

Favorite run in of the night ???? #LoveMyBro #WyattRussell @merediththeweasel #SAGAwards A video posted by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Jan 29, 2017 at 9:43pm PST

Kate Hudson’s makeup is actually quite easy to do. First of all, the actress wore EX1 Invisiwear Liquid Foundation in 2.0, which is the lightest foundation shade, and applied it to her T-zone area. That’s the base color.

“Next, take your second darkest color and contour the high points of your face [your cheeks, temples and along your hairline] —Kate used 5.0 in the same formula for this step.”

Ferullo reveals that Kate Hudson used 6.0 as her darkest shade and applied it to her cheekbones, which emphasized them and made them look natural. If done properly, this makeup doesn’t require any blush or bronzer, the makeup pro shared.

Ferullo also recommends finishing with a translucent powder to prevent shine and then adding a touch of dark lipstick to make it look classier.

Kate Hudson will next be seen on big screens in Marshall co-starring Dan Stevens. The Reginald Hudlin-directed film opens in October.

