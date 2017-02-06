Meryl Streep And Ryan Gosling Spark Romance Rumors At SAG 2017

Meryl Streep and Ryan Gosling sparked romance rumors at the Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017, according to Time magazine. The 67-year-old Oscar-winning actress may have been married to Don Gummer for nearly four decades, but it doesn’t mean she can’t fix someone else’s bow tie.

Even if this someone else is one of the most handsome men in the world, Gosling. Meryl Streep and Gosling, who were both nominated at this year’s SAG awards for their performances in Florence Foster Jenkins and La La Land respectively, sent the rumor mill into overdrive with their overly-adorable moment at the awards ceremony, which took place last Sunday.

Although neither Meryl Streep nor Gosling managed to win a SAG award that night, at least they can split the credit for what is now called the SAG 2017’s most adorable moment.

Before the SAG 2017 ceremony began, Meryl Streep was photographed greeting Gosling and then helping him look picture-ready for the rest of the night: the three-time Oscar winner fixed the La La Land actor’s crooked bow tie. And this was it: the Internet went crazy over the mere idea of Streep and Gosling dating.

But such idea is quite bizarre, to say the least. While Meryl Streep has been married to Gummer for nearly four decades, 36-year-old Gosling (Streep is 31 years his senior), is happily married to actress Eva Mendes, with whom he shares two kids.

In addition to being bombarded with rumors of dating Gosling, Meryl Streep has also been called an “overrated” actress quite a lot lately, according to Press-Telegram. Ever since the 67-year-old Mamma Mia! actress was called “overrated” by U.S. President Donald Trump, her career has come under increased scrutiny.

While Trump’s supporters agree that Meryl Streep, who has won three Academy Awards and has been nominated for 20, is “overrated” following her headline-making criticism against Trump while accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes last month, there are those who aren’t quite sure how to react to that.

Frida Cinema founder Logan Crow was among the latter. While many criticized Meryl Streep over her use of the awards show as a platform to share her political views, Crow has been scratching his head as to how anyone could question the Oscar-winning actress’s acting skills.

While Meryl Streep is commonly referred to as one of the greatest actresses of all time, Crow wants to let the audience decide if Streep is “overrated” or not for themselves.

With the goal of letting Meryl Streep’s talent do all the talking at his theater Frida Cinema – while earning some bucks in the process – Crow is launching a weeklong event called Overrated!

Promoting the event on the theater’s Facebook page, Crow wrote that it would showcase Meryl Streep’s “apparently overrated talent” for portraying some of cinema’s “most complex and heartbreaking characters,” capturing foreign accents as well as dancing and singing.

Crow claims that Trump referring to Meryl Streep as “overrated” was “laughable” within the entire theater community. The founder of Frida Cinema also compared calling Streep an “overrated” actress to calling NBA star Michael Jordan an “overrated athlete.”

“So, we like to have a little fun with honoring filmmakers and performers. The idea of this festival is: What if Meryl Streep has been overrated all along?”

The Overrated! event featuring some of the greatest performances of Meryl Streep began on February 3 and runs until February 9. The event will include screenings of multiple of her critically lauded roles, while on the opening night it showcased Kramer vs. Kramer and Death Becomes Her.

