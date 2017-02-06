That Major ‘Vampire Diaries’ Twist Isn’t The Complete End [Spoilers]

Vampire Diaries fans were left shocked and upset at the ending to last week’s episode. The good news is that it isn’t the complete end for a certain character, and there may be hope for a fan-favorite couple.

For those who haven’t watched the episode yet, turn away now. This article contains some major spoilers.

Fans are reeling from the death of Enzo in The Vampire Diaries. It just looks like Bonnie is never allowed to be happy. She and Enzo had agreed on him turning human so they could live the next 60 years together, but Stefan ruined it all. Without warning, he ripped Enzo’s heart out and tried to do the same to the fans’ favorite Bennett witch.

It turns out that Enzo’s death isn’t going to be the very end. Michael Malarkey has confirmed that he will be back for the Vampire Diaries series finale, according to TV Guide. He has come back to film a few scenes but hasn’t said anything more than that. He has hinted that the storyline is completely wrapped up, but he did not share if it means some sort of happy ending for Bonnie – and the ship Benzo. There was a mention of bittersweet, but it isn’t clear whether Malarkey was talking about the Benzo ending or the ending overall.

“I’ve gone in and done a couple bits here and there. It’s nice to be able to wrap this thing up the way they’ve done it, to know this is the end, and to do it justice.”

Fans quickly took to social media to share their thoughts on Enzo’s ending. They are angry Bonnie has lost the love of her life and that Julie Plec has taken yet another great character from the show. However, it does serve to further the episode and it will be interesting to see where The Vampire Diaries goes after this.

Bonnie ended up giving Stefan the cure, which means he is now human. It is unclear whether there is any more of the cure in Elena’s blood to make Cade human or whether Stefan will sacrifice his life to turn Cade human and bring an end to hell.

This could be the way that Enzo comes back in a way. Right now, he is likely in hell for all the bad that he has done. That will be the case if anything Sybil said was true. Bonnie will want to save Enzo from an eternity of torture in the underworld fire, so she will want to find any way possible to kill Cade once and for all.

Malarkey will not be the only Vampire Diaries character returning from the grave for the series finale. David Anders, who played John Gilbert in Seasons 1 and 2, will also return to the show for the episode. There are also rumors that Michael Trevino will return to the show again for the episode, along with Kayla Ewell’s Vicki Donovan.

Nina Dobrev has been confirmed for a series finale return, as the Inquisitr previously reported. There are now questions over whether she will return as Elena Gilbert or as Katherine Pierce. With the hell storyline, it is certainly possible that she will return as Katherine. Is it possible that Katherine and Enzo could find each other in hell and help bring Cade down from that side of the divide?

“I’m sure everyone is saying that it’s bittersweet, but it’s also just kind of sweet,” said Michael Malarkey.

It is likely that Dobrev will return to The Vampire Diaries as Elena. This would likely mean Bonnie’s death, so she and Enzo could be reunited in death. This would certainly set up the bittersweet ending for the characters’ love story.

Today I think I fell in love with Enzo #TheVampireDiaries ???????? pic.twitter.com/jsyZgLfPk3 — Shaun (@Shaun_FLP) January 26, 2017

For now, fans will need to deal with an Enzo-less The Vampire Diaries. There are just five episodes left of the series, with the finale airing March 10.

The Vampire Diaries Season 8 continues on Fridays at 8 p.m. on the CW.

