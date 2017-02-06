Nancy Pelosi Says Donald Trump Hasn’t Committed An Impeachable Offense ‘Yet’

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-California) claims that Donald Trump has not committed an impeachable offense during his first two weeks in office, Politico reported. Pelosi added that, at some point, they would have to do something about Trump if he doesn’t stop acting in a “reckless and impotent” manner.

According to Huffington Post, Pelosi held a press conference Monday with the top Democrats on the Financial Serves Committee. Rep. Maxine Waters of California and other Democrats came to discuss President Trump’s efforts to undermine financial regulations currently in place.



Waters addressed about her recent comment where she stated that it would bring her great pleasure to see Donald impeached. Maxine defended her comment by saying that she doesn’t think talking about his impeachment is inappropriate and added that the president is “doing it to himself with so many bad decisions.”

“He’s doing this to himself.”

Waters noted that she had a problem with Trump’s travel ban and his strange relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“He is leading himself into that kind of position, where folks will begin to ask, ‘What are we going to do?’ And the answer is going to be, eventually, ‘We’ve got to do something about it.’ We cannot continue to have a president who’s acting in this manner. It is dangerous to the United States of America.”

The press asked Nancy if she agreed with Waters about Donald Trump. Nancy explained that she felt “displeased” with the Trump’s behavior and executive orders, but never mentioned impeachment.

Nancy explained her position further, “Trump acted in a way that is strategically incoherent, that is incompetent, and that is reckless.”

“And that is not grounds for impeachment. When and if he breaks the law, that is grounds for when something like that would come up.”

Despite the public outrage over Donald’s executive order that called for limiting the flow of immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries. According to BBC, the countries included in the travel ban are Iran, Sudan, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Libya, and Somalia. Nancy Pelosi said his order was not grounds for impeachment.

Politicians from both parties have rallied for President Trump to be impeached. In Fact, in a recent poll, 60 percent of Americans believe that Donald will eventually break the law, which could lead to his impeachment.

At least for now, Nancy Pelosi made a point to stress that Donald Trump has not committed any impeachable offenses, but if he does, they will do “something about it.”

The big issue on many people’s minds, including Republicans, is Donald promised to be “Wall Street’s worst nightmare” during his campaign. After he won the election in November, he decided to create a billionaire cabinet.

“On the issues of Wall Street and big banks, Trump sounded like he was Bernie Sanders. He’s now creating an administration that looks like Goldman Sachs. Instead of fighting for hardworking families abused by our economy as he promised in the campaign. The president and his billionaire cabinet have abandoned Main Street to enable Wall Street’s corrosive profiteering of the banks on the back of hardworking Americans.”

Nancy Pelosi and Maxine Waters both stated that nothing would make them happier than to say that Donald Trump broke the law and they can start the impeachment process, but that isn’t the case. Nancy added that just because he hasn’t violated the law two weeks into his four-year term doesn’t mean it won’t happen eventually.

They assured the public that they are keeping a closer eye on him and when he crosses the legal line, he could be impeached. They seem to have the attitude not if he crosses the legal line, but when.

Do you think President Donald Trump has committed an impeachable offense?

[Featured Image by Mario Tama/Getty Images]