‘The Real Housewives Of Orange County’ Shannon Beador Checks Into A ‘Fat Farm’

Shannon Beador has reportedly packed on the pounds and wants to shed it all before The Real Housewives of Orange County starts filming again. The reality star has checked into a “fat farm” to gear up for Season 12 of the hit Bravo reality series.

Radar Online revealed that The Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador has checked herself into a weight loss facility and is going to extreme measures to lose some weight before the Bravo reality show begins filming again.

Happy Happy Birthday to my friend @heatherdubrow ! ❤️????????????Here's to an incredible year filled with happiness and love! ???????????????????????? A photo posted by Shannon Beador (@shannonbeador) on Jan 5, 2017 at 9:49am PST

Shannon Beador, 52, revealed herself on The Real Housewives of New York City star Heather McDonald’s podcast that she was voluntarily checking herself into a “fat farm.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County cast member checked into a weight loss facility over the Super Bowl weekend. Beador uploaded a makeup-free selfie on Instagram, tagging The Golden Door the post. The reality star used the hashtags healthy eating, exercise, meditation, no makeup, getting clarity, and Season 12 in the caption of her photo.

The reality star used the hashtags healthy eating, exercise, meditation, no makeup, getting clarity, and Season 12 in the caption of her photo.

Grateful and blessed to be @thegoldendoor #healthyeating #exercise #meditation #nomakeup #gettingclarity #season12 A photo posted by Shannon Beador (@shannonbeador) on Feb 2, 2017 at 7:30am PST

According to their website, The Golden Door is a resort and spa in Southern California designed to help people “focus on oneself, regain your center, and tend to your body and relax.”

Beador seems to have been doing nothing but relaxing since, uploading another photograph of herself at the spa getting a facial.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star has struggled with her weight on the show before.

Beador has previously admitted that she is “not very motivated on the exercise thing” and frequently fluctuates in weight.

Family outing last night. ????Had dinner and saw the amazing A Dog's Purpose. ???? One of the best movies we have all seen in a long time! ???? Hugged Archie when we got home! ????❤️ A photo posted by Shannon Beador (@shannonbeador) on Jan 29, 2017 at 10:00am PST

Her Real Housewives of Orange County co-star Tamra Judge helped Beador with some personal training lessons on Season 11 of the Bravo reality series.

Tamra Judge recently posted in her an Instagram post that she will be focusing on her fitness and her health from now on. Judge has been religiously working out and also went in for an outpatient surgery to get patches of skin removed, after being diagnosed with a form of cancer, according to reports by the Inquisitr.

Tamra recently posted a photo of her and Shannon goofing around in the doctor’s office while the two were there to get cosmetic facials.

Housewife shenanigans going down at @finesseplasticsurgery when Nurse Nina leaves the room. ….@shannonbeador takes over. should I be worried ???? #diamondfacial #rhoc A photo posted by Tamra Judge (@tamrajudge) on Jan 26, 2017 at 4:21pm PST

Do you think Shannon Beador is going too far by checking herself into what she called the “fat farm” to lose weight before starting to film for Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Orange County? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Staff/Getty Images]