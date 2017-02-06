Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson ‘Talk Quite Often,’ More ‘Twilight’ Possible?

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson are known to be still talking to each other. According to recent reports, Twilight co-stars “talk quite often.”

Former couple, Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson, who broke up in 2012, still maintain to attract headlines. Stewart and Pattinson are reported to be in touch and in a good place.

According to Yahoo! UK, Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson are “in pretty good place these days.” Apparently, the Twilight actress was quite nervous about her recent Saturday Night Live episode and her former lover showered her with support.

The report added that the Twilight actor sent Kristen flowers with a sweet note, as he knows that she will talk about him in only “light-hearted way.”

“There won’t be any malice involved. They’re in a pretty good place these days and talk quite often. Rob even sent Kristen a bunch of flowers with a really sweet supportive note, telling her to ‘break a leg’, he’s super excited for her and how well her career is going right now.”

Also, Stewart’s recent hosting of SNL is also said to be a promotion of Twilight, which she noted in her monologue “has been on iTunes for eight years,” USA Today reported.

Kristen Stewart also teased Twilight return during her interview with Uproxx.

“I was so genuinely, heavily entrenched in that, and not in a way that felt like an obligation. Even though after the first one, which stood alone, it lasted a long time. It’s hard to speak to a five-year period in a few sentences, but I loved doing it. But that doesn’t mean I want to keep doing it. But if other people? Yeah, sure. To be honest with you: I would be interested.”

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson’s relationship gathered a lot of media attention. Their Twilight fame and relationship was covered by every tabloid. Kristen and Robert’s breakup even happened publicly, when the Personal Shopper‘s actress was clicked by paparazzi in an intimate moment with director Rupert Sanders.

Stewart and Pattinson did give a go to their relationship even after the Rupert Sanders’ scandal, but things did not work out between the two. With so much being said in the media, Donald Trump did not hold back and advised Remember Me actor to not take Stewart back and the fact that she had “cheated on him like a dog & will do it again.”

According to Café Society‘s actress, Donald Trump obsessively tweeted about her. She revealed in a recent interview with Jimmy Fallon that she is not going to be scared anymore and is ready to bite the bullet.

“For six years, I’ve been being a total wuss about it. At some point, you have to just bite the bullet, you know, and just fail. I’m a little nervous to be hosting because I know the president’s probably watching. I don’t think he likes me that much. Here’s how I know: four years ago, I was dating this guy named Rob. Robert. We broke up and then we got back together, and for some reason it made Donald Trump go insane.”

During her recent appearance on Saturday Night Live on February 4, Stewart did not leave any stones unturned. She took a deep dig at Donald Trump saying that he is in love with Pattinson and that she is “so gay.”

“OK, so to be fair, I don’t think Donald Trump hated me. I think he’s in love with my boyfriend because he also tweeted this: ‘Miss Universe 2012 Pageant will be airing live on @nbc & @Telemundo december 19th. Open invite stands for Robert Pattinson.’ So, yeah that’s crazy, right? The president is not a huge fan of me, but that is so OK, and Donald, if you didn’t like me then, you’re really probably not going to like me now, ’cause I’m hosting SNL and I’m, like, so gay, dude.”

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson both moved on from their publicized breakup. Twilight co-stars are known to be happily enjoying their time separately with their better-halves.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]