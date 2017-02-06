Tom Selleck Starred In Awkward Soap Commercials Before He Was Famous

Tom Selleck may be a formidable mustachioed detective, but his Ferrari needs to be auctioned off, according to the New York Post. A red Ferrari that became a signature feature on the set of Magnum, P.I., the CBS series that ran from 1980 through 1988, was sold off at an auction by auction house Bonhams.

The Ferrari Tom Selleck drove in Magnum P I is going to be auctioned off. It is expected to sell for as much as $250,000 pic.twitter.com/O9XwBiDjAB — Jewel 92.5 (@925TheJewel) January 19, 2017

As painful as it may be for Tom Selleck to see the red Ferrari once driven by his character, mustachioed detective Thomas Sullivan Magnum IV, to be hitting the auction block, Bonhams reportedly sold the 1984 Ferrari 308 GTS Quattrovalvole for something between $150,000 and $250,000.

The car was driven by Tom Selleck on the set of the fourth season of Magnum, P.I. in 1984 and 1985, more than three decades ago. According to a statement by Bonhams announcing the auction, the Ferrari was used for light action shots and close-up scenes.

Bonham’s website says that this slice of Hawaiian paradise, which has low mileage and 232-horsepower, “captured the hearts of millions throughout the 1980s” when Tom Selleck drove the V8-powered vehicle around the streets of Hawaii catching bad guys.

The red Ferrari, which was sold in its pristine condition, features a tan leather interior and has less than 36,000 miles on it. It’s most recent owner has kept the car since 1989.

Tom Selleck has had a lot of reasons to be nostalgic about in the first month of 2017, according to Yahoo News. In addition to having his Magnum, P.I. character‘s Ferrari sold off at an auction, the 72-year-old actor also revisited a commercial he starred in decades ago.

During his January appearance on The Late Show, host Stephen Colbert showed footage from a commercial featuring Tom Selleck decades before he became famous. The commercial also featured young Penny Marshall and Teri Garr, who become charmed with Selleck’s scent.

Tom Selleck also has an explanation as to why all commercials from these days look so ridiculous and upbeat. Looking back at shooting those commercials, the actor admitted that “everything” people did in those commercials back then, they had to do it ecstatically, even showering.

“Everything you did in those days, I’m not sure anymore, when you showered, you had to shower ecstatically.”

To draw laughter from the audience, Tom Selleck mimicked showering as “ecstatically” as he did back then. But apparently, that’s what people did those days. The actor also talked about one commercial he did for some cologne brand that made it “painful” for his nipples. Ouch!

Even though it’s been awhile since Tom Selleck played the mustachioed detective on Magnum, P.I., the 72-year-old actor still has what it takes to be epic, according to 2Paragrahs. Selleck, who’s currently starring on CBS’s Blue Bloods, caught the attention of his fans in one of the latest episodes of the CBS show.

In one scene of the January 6 episode of Blue Bloods, Tom Selleck, who plays Police Commissioner Frank Reagan on the legal drama series, was seen addressing cadets at the Police Academy about not cheating on their upcoming psych exams.

Commissioner Reagan is not exactly the smallest character of the show, and Tom Selleck emphasized on that with his height of 6’4″. In the scene in question, Selleck is seen barely fitting on the folding chair.

That immediately reminded many of Tom Selleck’s fans how the actor barely fit into his sports shorts back in the 80s, when he starred on Magnum P.I. It’s been three decades since those days, but it looks like Selleck still barely fits into stuff!

Who wears short shorts? Tom Selleck wears SHORT shorts! #MagnumPI pic.twitter.com/RehNbu3Pv9 — Bonnie Burton (@bonniegrrl) June 11, 2015

Blue Bloods starring Tom Selleck airs on Fridays at 10 p.m. on CBS.

[Featured Image by Irfan Khan/Getty Images]