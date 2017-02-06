Lady Gaga Halftime Show: ‘Pooch’ Belly Body-Shamers Shamed By Twitter Fans

Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl LI halftime show performance was one of the most anticipated sporting events of 2017. Her NFL show celebrated America, patriotism, and the heart of the democracy. However, when Gaga was body-shamed for having a “pooch” belly, it revealed a dark side of social media bullying: fat-shaming. In response, Mother Monster’s fans shamed the shamers.

As the Inquisitr previously reported Lady Gaga’s belly stole the limelight at the Super Bowl 51 halftime show. Gaga’s epic tribute to the spirit of America at the start of her gig was quickly overshadowed by internet trolls who commented not on her costumes or the show’s artistry — but on her pooch belly.

Meatloaf never had these issues ???? https://t.co/0nLqUF0Ngr Sake world — Therese Ryan (@TheRealTherese) February 6, 2017

Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, didn’t have a large number of costume changes. Lady Gaga began her Super Bowl 51 number with a blue sparkly body suit that was designed by Donatella Versace. She paired the outfit with encrusted Swarovski crystals.

Next, while diving into her past hits, Gaga changed into a cropped jacket featuring spikes that showed major belly skin. And for her last costume change, the pop diva sported a white leather jacket sculpted to resemble NFL football shoulder pads. She showed off her midriff with a pair of hot pants.

People can't stop talking about Lady Gaga's "belly" and the Internet is not having it: https://t.co/sJP9rgEhAY pic.twitter.com/bboCCGf3kR — Men's Health Mag (@MensHealthMag) February 6, 2017

The bared belly look became the focus of chatter of Twitter when fat-shamers criticized her for the “bulge.”

As AOL News pointed out, Gaga has been transparent with her fans over the course of her career. She’s opened up about her shortcomings in an attempt to let fans know how “normal” she is and that she’s not impervious to personal struggles.

Gaga reportedly suffered from eating disorders and was bullied in the past. Her song “Born this Way” is, in many ways, a love letter of self-love and positive body perception.

With her legion of “Little Monster” fans, it didn’t take long for the hate and onslaught of body-shaming belly comments to be countered by tweets of love and support of Lady Gaga.

I see dudes talking about lady Gaga's stomach, but their GF is built like a refrigerator ???????? — Sunshine (@TheCosmoLite) February 6, 2017

Apparently internet trolls gave crap to @ladygaga looking "fat" as if trolls themselves even have a flat stomach let alone to begin with. — BlackWayneBrady (@ohbitch94) February 6, 2017

Best part of the halftime show was @ladygaga totally rocking her less than "perfect" stomach on national television. Empowering AF. — Shannon (@shannonigans44) February 6, 2017

Lady Gaga and I have the same stomach and I've never felt more inspired/confident #gaga — charlotte (@charzannrose) February 6, 2017

Elle celebrated Gaga for being a source of body empowerment for the 2017 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

“During last night’s Super Bowl, Lady Gaga’s halftime show inspired praise, memes, and a boost of body confidence for some. The singer went out at one point in a crop top bikini set, and it appeared to some people that—while still very toned and athletic! —Gaga didn’t have the completely flat stomach that many are accustomed to seeing on models and singers. “This was refreshing to many on Twitter, who shut down the body shamers coming after Gaga and applauded the singer for helping them accept their own bodies more.”

Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl halftime show, as critics point out, wasn’t as provocative as her previous concerts. Instead, it was a safe tribute to the diversity that makes the country stronger and proud.

Some pointed out Gaga’s show similarities to Pink’s bedazzled, high-flying trapeze staging of midair flips in a harness. Variety’s review said the show looked dated and was a “vision of the future from a decade ago,” not the America of 2017.

“Since then she’s faded into an odd habit of dusting off her dance shoes to perform dated-feeling diva numbers — not infrequently with the legendary Tony Bennett. Gaga began and ended her Super Bowl set with songs released before 2010 — ‘Poker Face’ and ‘Bad Romance’ — and of the seven songs she performed, only one, ‘Million Reasons,’ was released in the last five years.”

The frat daddies at this super bowl watch party just said Lady Gaga had a belly and if she's got a belly then I'm concerned I'm obese. pic.twitter.com/9QZ3JQcdIx — Chelsea (@ChelseaBeauford) February 6, 2017

One supporter who came to Lady Gaga’s defense from fat-shamers during the Super Bowl halftime show said the sight of “a little fat on her belly was the most inspirational thing of 2017.”

