Fredrik Eklund Net Worth: How ‘MDLNY’ Star Is Using Fame To Help Homeless Kids

Fredrik Eklund is always talking about how he’s one of the best brokers in New York. He often uses social media to share the number of sales he’s been able to make in a single week, and Fredrik will gladly brag about records in hopes of getting more sales. And while Fredrik’s reported net worth is around $30 million, one can imagine that he has quite the influence because of his role on Million Dollar Listing: New York. And it sounds like Eklund is ready to do something awesome with his money and his famous platform from the twice-nominated Emmy show.

According to a new Instagram post, Fredrik Eklund is now revealing that he has been working on something great behind the scenes. Over the weekend, Fredrik announced that he's using portions of his $30 million net worth to help children in need.

“The most exiting thing about last night was to finally announce THE EKLUND|GOMES FOUNDATION which we started last year to stop homelessness among the children of New York. This city has given us so much, it was time to start giving back. So far we’ve funded cooking programs, education and gifts for the 25,000 children living on the streets of New York. Next up is creating shelters. Every child deserves a home, and homelessness can be stopped, it just must. I’m grateful to be able to help with this important issue moving forward through our foundation in 2017 and beyond,” Fredrik Eklund revealed in an Instagram post, sharing that his work with Gomes has resulted in a foundation to help children in need in New York.

Of course, homelessness has been a huge issue in New York over the past couple of years, and one can imagine that Fredrik Eklund doesn’t enjoy seeing homeless children on the streets, especially when he has tried to become a father himself. While filming Million Dollar Listing: New York, Fredrik Eklund opened up about his plans to try IVF with a surrogate to conceive his daughter, Milla.

And while he announced that he was expecting twins with his husband, Derek Kaplan, he had to later reveal that their surrogate had miscarried. They also miscarried during their second try. But people are thankful that Fredrik is helping children in need.

“You are so amazing!!! Thank you for your generosity toward the children!!!” one person wrote to Eklund after he shared his big announcement on social media.

“You are amazing, what I love so much about you n ur hubby are that you are 2 successful men, you’re on top of your game, and you never look down upon anyone, we all know that 1 minute you can have it all n in 1 minute we can lose it, you use your success and celebrity as a platform to bring awareness to important issues affecting everyday people’s lives, keep doing what your doing #unstoppable,” one person wrote to Fredrik Eklund on Instagram, celebrating his success and his decision to help children in need.

Eklund bought his Connecticut home last year in an effort to move on from the failed pregnancies. However, they also got the home so they had a place to raise children in the future. While Fredrik Eklund may have needed a break from the surrogacies, it sounds like his husband Derek is ready to try again. But maybe Eklund’s work with the charity is his way of dealing with the losses.

What do you think of Fredrik Eklund’s decision to help out with a charity that gives support to homeless children in New York?

