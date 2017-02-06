Arnold Schwarzenegger Talks Trump, Says He Wanted To ‘Smash His Face’

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Donald Trump are in the midst of a feud reminiscent of Celebrity Death Match. Both men are celebrities-turned-politician. Both are involved with The Celebrity Apprentice, with Arnold filling the shoes that Trump left behind to pursue the presidency.

The unlikely rivals are similar in age, with Arnold Schwarzenegger clocking in at 69-year-old and Trump, the oldest U.S. president ever elected, at 70.

Arnold Schwarzenegger Fires Back at Trump With Tax Return Dig https://t.co/KAAMM5FJU3 — Just Frank ???????????????????????? (@fraowe) February 4, 2017

Also, both Schwarzenegger and Trump appear to enjoy a good Twitter battle of wits, with everything going down where the public can see.

As CNN reports, things between the former buddies turned sour in October. That’s when Arnold Schwarzenegger, who was the Governor of California on the Republican ticket, publicly denounced Republican presidential candidate Trump, saying he could not support him in the election. In the primaries, the Terminator star sang Ohio Governor John Kasich’s praises rather than support Trump.

Fast forward to January, when former reality TV star Trump took to Twitter to trash Schwarzenegger for his allegedly lackluster Apprentice ratings.

Wow, the ratings are in and Arnold Schwarzenegger got "swamped" (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT. So much for…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

Despite still (and somewhat controversially) retaining and Executive Producer credit on the show he made famous, Trump continued to attack Arnold Schwarzenegger’s performance as the new host of The Celebrity Apprentice. In his social media smackdown, Trump cited Arnold’s support for Hillary and Kasich.

being a movie star-and that was season 1 compared to season 14. Now compare him to my season 1. But who cares, he supported Kasich & Hillary — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

At the time of the bizarrely unpresidential commentary, Donald Trump had yet to be sworn into office. And Arnold Schwarzenegger wasn’t about to let the social media smear standing without a fight. Indeed, Arnold took to Twitter to respond to his soon-to-be POTUS.

I wish you the best of luck and I hope you'll work for ALL of the American people as aggressively as you worked for your ratings. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) January 6, 2017

On the debut Schwarzenegger episode of The Celebrity Apprentice, he averaged 4.9 million viewers — well lower than Trump’s 18.5 million viewers when he debuted the show in 2004. However, what Donald Trump’s braggadocios tweets failed to mention is that by the time he left the show, it was only averaging 6.5 million viewers per show.

And that was two years ago, before Trump dumped his hosting gig to seek out the White Hose, alienating much of the country in the process.

The feud between Arnold Schwarzenegger and Trump didn’t end in early January, though. In fact, Trump brought the pair’s drama to a most unlikely and even inappropriate venue last week. And as a sitting POTUS, too. As CNN reports, Donald Trump lashed out at Arnold Schwarzenegger at the National Prayer Breakfast on February 2.

In the midst of the solemn and devout event attended by prestigious foreign dignitaries, religious leaders, and legislators, Donald Trump begged the room to pray for Arnold, and his Celebrity Apprentice ratings.

“I want to just pray for Arnold… for those ratings.”

Some took the bizarre reference to reality TV ratings as an attempt at humor, but others found it off-putting. As for Arnold Schwarzenegger, he once again took to Twitter to respond to an attack by Trump.

“Hey Donald. I have a great idea. Why don’t we switch jobs? You take over TV, cause you’re such an expert in ratings. And I take over your job, so that people can finally sleep comfortably again.”

Many thought that Arnold took the high road in his battle of words with the POTUS.

However, as Fox News reports, Arnold Schwarzenegger hasn’t been as inwardly calm about Donald Trump’s scathing Twitter rebukes as his National Prayer Breakfast video may suggest. In fact, the former California Governor claims that his first impulse was to arrange a personal meeting with the ex-reality TV star POTUS to “smash his face.” However, he thought better of it.

“I said, ‘Let’s sit on it for an hour.’ I called my assistant and said, ‘I think what we really should do is request a meeting a go back to New York. And then we just smash his face into the table.’ And then I think, ‘We can’t do that, either. I think I have to be above all of that and put him on the spot.'”

That’s when Arnold hit social media to call on Trump to “work for all of the American people as aggressively as you worked for your ratings.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s ratings should be the last thing on Trump’s mind: https://t.co/j7S9X5jyyL @USATOpinion — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) February 4, 2017

Putting Trump on the spot didn’t seem to gain Arnold much ground, and it very well could have been what prompted the POTUS to take his National Prayer Breakfast pot shot.

Of course, Donald Trump didn’t let Arnold’s response to his public prayer for Apprentice ratings become the last word in the pair’s ongoing feud. Trump responded, as one might suspect, on Twitter.

Yes, Arnold Schwarzenegger did a really bad job as Governor of California and even worse on the Apprentice…but at least he tried hard! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2017

So, what do you think of this strange ongoing exchange between the President and former California governor? Do you think that Trump and Arnold have a legitimate beef with one another? Do you think it’s okay for American politicians to hash out their drama on social media and at the National Prayer Breakfast, of all places? Or, is it possible that the exchanges between Trump and Arnold Schwarzenegger could be a ploy for a Celebrity Apprentice ratings boost?

[Featured Image by Mark J. Terrill/AP Images]