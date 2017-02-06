‘Stranger Things’ Season 2 Spoilers: What To Expect From The New Season

When the new Stranger Things trailer premiered during Super Bowl Sunday, fans of the hit Netflix show were overjoyed that their beloved show had gotten a second season. Needless to say, shortly thereafter, they were on the hunt for the latest Stranger Things Season 2 spoilers, and fortunately, there’s plenty that delivered! So let’s get right to it.

“The world is turning upside down.” Stranger Things: Season 2 Trailer (2017) pic.twitter.com/EoMmB5r7nZ — ️ (@FILMGRAPHY) February 6, 2017

Warning: this article contains spoilers. Please do not read this post if you do not wish to read Stranger Things Season 2 spoilers.

First, according to the latest Stranger Things Season 2 spoilers from Entertainment Weekly, after much speculation, we finally have a premiere date for the new season: Halloween.

And in the Super Bowl trailer for the new season, one of the first things we see is a 1979 commercial for Eleven’s favorite treat, Eggo brand waffles. From there, we see quick images of various cast members, and the implication that we have a lot to be fearful of, and for.

The outlet also spoke to show creator Matt Duffer, who gave them a hint of what to expect come Halloween.

“”In season 1, Will is in danger. And season 2, it’s the town. The stakes escalate in that way.”

me reading stranger things’ tweets pic.twitter.com/yH3PJLuV1N — Kat the Finesse Kid (@kxtberrios) February 6, 2017

However, according to the latest Stranger Things Season 2 spoilers from the Huffington Post, no one is more “freaked out” about what’s coming in the new season than the child stars of the show. The outlet featured a clip of Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byers on the show, watching the commercial during the “Big Game” with his fellow castmates, who were being treated to a viewing party of their second season.

Needless to say, the video showed some very interesting reactions.

Fun video of us seeing the S2 teaser!!! Link in bio! Go check it out! #season2 #spoileralert? #strangerthings A video posted by ????Noah Schnapp???? (@noahschnapp) on Feb 5, 2017 at 6:47pm PST

“Fun video of us seeing the S2 teaser!!! Link in bio! Go check it out! #season2 #spoileralert? #strangerthings,” wrote Noah.

The outlet also reports that he was with his castmates Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike, and Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin, at the viewing party.

Finally, according to the latest Stranger Things Season 2 spoilers from USA Today, while the fate of Eleven hangs in the air, the trailer indicates that we’ll have to keep a close eye on everything that happens next. And since everything in The Upside Down is interconnected — though, in previous reports, there was some suggestion that The Upside Down was all in Eleven’s head — those Eggos that we saw in the super-trailer must have something to do with Eleven’s fate.

“We’ve got some bad news: Apparently, “The world is turning upside down.” Or so the trailer for the second season of Netflix’s hit, Stranger Things, warns. It began with a snippet of two kids fighting over an Eggo, which obviously has only one rightful owner – Eleven. Speaking of Millie Bobby Brown, she is shown in the preview breathing heavily while upside down, as fresh blood runs from her nose. Is it too optimistic to think the blood is from taking those kids’ Eggos? Seemingly ready to battle evil once again, Eleven’s friends are dressed in Ghostbusters costumes. Hopefully that’s enough protection to fight whatever beast is coming from the sky. A year after Will’s return, everything seems back to normal…,” says the description of the video shared to Netflix’s YouTube account, “but a darkness lurks just beneath the surface, threatening all of Hawkins.”

Netflix on IG! {this is sadie sink} pic.twitter.com/RJLph0cnlO — stranger things (@bestofsthings) February 6, 2017

What do you think of the latest Stranger Things Season 2 spoilers? Leave your thoughts about the latest Stranger Things Season 2 spoilers in the comments below.

