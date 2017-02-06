Tom Brady Set To Retire? Gisele Bundchen Begs Him To Quit After Super Bowl Win

After one of the biggest Super Bowl wins of Tom Brady’s career, Giselle Bundchen wants him to retire on top. An inside source told Radar Online that Bundchen is begging her husband to step away from the New England Patriots and quit football altogether. Will Brady give in and follow his wife’s advice?

“Giselle is begging him to retire and go out on top. She has retired and wants him to too,” the insider explained. “They have more money than they can ever spend and she is worried about him.”

The source claims that Bundchen is urging Brady to follow David Beckham’s lead and become a spokesperson. While Bundchen wants Brady to model and do endorsements, Brady isn’t ready to retire from the game.

“He is a competitor and thinks he has another five years in him,” the insider explained. “He thinks he can win again!”

There’s no telling how Brady’s decision will affect his marriage. While Brady’s marriage appears good on the outside, they have had issues in the past. Will Brady’s return to the NFL complicate his life at home?

Back in 2007, Bundchen allegedly thought about breaking up with Brady. They had only been dating for a short time, and Bundchen discovered that Brady’s ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, was carrying his child. The couple also had problems after Brady’s Deflategate scandal and subsequent court battles.

“If she makes him retire, that will be the end of the marriage. He had can’t football he will go insane. This is in his blood,” the source shared.

That being said, People reports that Bundchen was ecstatic after Tom Brady’s epic Super Bowl comeback. The Brazilian model went absolutely crazy after the Patriots scored the final touchdown in overtime and even tweeted her support throughout the game.

“Yeah!!!!!!! Let’s do it!!!!” she wrote on Twitter.

Before the game, Bundchen shared a photo of herself and the rest of Brady’s family wearing “Brady’s Ladies” T-shirts.

“We are ready! Let’s go @tombrady!! Let’s go Pats!!!” she wrote alongside the pic.

The photo featured two of Brady’s sisters, his daughter Vivian, and his mother, Galynn Brady. Galynn is in the middle of fighting an illness and hasn’t been able to attend any of Brady’s post-season games until the Super Bowl.

According to ABC News, Brady was all about his family after the win. Following the Vince Lombardi trophy presentation, Brady hugged his family and picked up his daughter to share in the celebrations.

We are ready! Let's go @tombrady !! Let's go Pats!!! ✨????✨???????? A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Feb 5, 2017 at 12:00pm PST

“They’re all happy,” he shared when asked about his family. “There’s going to be a great celebration tonight.”

Along with the messages of support, the Washington Post is reporting that Bundchen also posted about diversity and the recent immigration ban. While Brady has done his best to avoid political talks about President Donald Trump, his wife shared a photo of herself with a group of diverse people.

“The beauty of the human race is in its diversity. We are all connected and we are stronger when we come together. Only ego, beliefs and fears separate us,” she wrote alongside the pic.

This isn’t the first time Bundchen has spoken out against social issues. Last year, the model spoke out against climate change during the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

“Until now, most people thought of the Olympics as a forum for athletic records, not temperature records. But the Rio organizers wove environmental themes into the celebration of sports, showing the dangers we face if we allow climate change to worsen,” she shared.

As far as Brady is concerned, the quarterback is mystified about all the interest in his friendship with Trump.

“Why does everybody make such a big deal?” he said during an appearance on the Kirk and Callahan show. “I don’t understand it.”

Tell us! Do you think Tom Brady should retire after his record-breaking fifth Super Bowl win? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images]