‘Vanderpump Rules’ Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright Take A Big Step

Jax Taylor and his girlfriend, Brittany Cartwright, are rumored to be starring in a new series and while they’ve also been rumored to be facing relationship turmoil, that doesn’t appear to be the case on social media.

After a report suggested that Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright may split before their potential spinoff series airs this summer, the Vanderpump Rules couple proved that they are very much together when they announced a very big step on Twitter.

“We have a huge place and now moving into an even bigger spot!!” Jax Taylor revealed to his fans and followers days ago.

According to Jax Taylor, he and Brittany Cartwright went through a major move recently and soon, fans may get to see his new place. When a Twitter user asked the SUR Restaurant bartender when his new home would be seen, he said, “Maybe next season or this season who knows?”

While Jax Taylor and his co-stars have remained tight-lipped about their filming schedule, it is possible that they are still filming Season 5. That said, Jax Taylor is rumored to have also recently wrapped production on his reported new series with Brittany Cartwright.

Last month, a TMZ report shared details of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s rumored show, claiming the reality stars will be seen in their new show on Bravo later this year. Although the network has not yet confirmed plans to air a Jax Taylor spinoff, the outlet claimed they began filming the series a few months ago in Kentucky — where Cartwright’s family lives.

According to the report, the focus of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s allegedly upcoming series will be her family’s marital pressures. However, fans shouldn’t expect to see a wedding anytime soon because, as TMZ explained, he’s “just not into sealing the deal” and Bravo TV isn’t even sure that he and Cartwright will still be together when the show begins airing this summer.

For years, Jax Taylor has been known as a “notorious player” and “commitment-phobe” on Vanderpump Rules. In fact, around the time he and Cartwright began dating, he was seen flirting with Lala Kent on the show.

In November, Jax Taylor opened up about marriage and how his outlook on the idea has changed in the nearly 2 years since he and Brittany Cartwright began dating.

“Before Brittany I was not about marriage. It was not going to happen for me. I didn’t believe in marriage. Not because I didn’t love Brittany, I just didn’t believe in marriage. It just wasn’t for me,” he told The Daily Dish. “As time progresses, I’m starting to open my mind about it a little bit more because I do love her and that’s something she wants. And I’m willing to bring the idea back. We’ll see. I just hate divorce. I hate it. I’ve done a lot of things in my life, it’s just kind of the one box I don’t want to check off that I’ve done.”

“She’s just an amazing girl. I love her to death. She’s just so sweet, so kind. She has a lot of patience,” Jax Taylor continued. “It takes someone to have a lot of patience with me cause I’m kind of all over the place. I think patience is the key. Everybody loves her. There’s not one person that can say a bad thing about her. I feel like they would trade me in for her any day. I think anybody would.”

To see more of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, tune into Vanderpump Rules Season 5 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

