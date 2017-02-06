Alicia Keys Celebrates One Year Makeup-Free

Alicia Keys has opened up about her one-year-long makeup-free journey, according to People magazine. The 36-year-old “Girl on Fire” singer, who decided to abandon mainstream beauty standards a year ago, shared how she managed to adopt the self-love attitude.

In her recent interview with Glamour, Alicia Keys had plenty to talk about. The Grammy-winning singer, who has recently joined the lineup of performers at the Grammys 2017, has opened up about beauty, her hair, and motherhood.

Alicia Keys without makeup leaves me speechless???? pic.twitter.com/EgYFWpZ1yC — Carmina Bermudez (@bermudezcarmin) February 5, 2017

Alicia Keys, who decided to bare a fresh face about a year ago, says she has no regrets about her decision to go makeup-free and adds that it’s “beautiful” when a woman is “comfortable not being the norm.”

Alicia Keys not only has no regrets about her decision, but the singer also admits that she feels much more comfortable in her skin now.

“I guess I’ve come to terms that life is going to be a constant peeling back of layers, a constant unlearning of what we’ve been taught or believe to be true.”

And while Alicia Keys admits that this process of “unlearning” is probably going to happen for the “whole duration of my life,” at least the R’n’B singer is certain about what she loves about her hair.

Alicia Keys, who rose to stardom in 2001 with her signature braids, admits that her hair is an “empowering” feature. The singer says she had come to realize that “how you look is your statement, because it’s a claiming of yourself.”

And while Alicia Keys says that she has never thought wearing braids was something “revolutionary or iconic,” the singer admits that this is how she always loved to wear her hair. Keys also criticized the modern-era generally-accepted thinking that being clones of one another is fine.

In her understanding, looking unique is making a statement to the whole world, “This is me. Love me or hate me, I really don’t care.” But Alicia Keys admits that the biggest problem of what happens in the world is that people become an “emulation” of what they see.

“We become clones of each other. And to break free from that and say, ‘Wait, I’m deciding to be my own individual self. And it looks nothing like what anyone else is doing.'”

Alicia Keys, who has been on a makeup-free journey for more than a year, admits that there’s “something powerful” about being “my own gorgeous, beautiful, individual, unique self.”

While baring her fresh face has been a big change in her life, Alicia Keys admits that motherhood has made her feel more complete. The singer shares two sons with husband Swizz Beatz, two-year-old Genesis Ali and six-year-old Egypt Daoud.

Alicia Keys opened up about how it truly feels for her to be a mom. The singer admitted that she “loves being a mom,” and added that she has learned to think about what’s “important” and what’s “not important” in this life.

“You can be very fulfilled as a mother, but that can’t be the only way you are fulfilled. What about being a woman? What about being yourself?”

All these things come together and live together in a way that makes “a whole,” Alicia Keys admitted, adding that she can call herself “the wholest” she has ever been.

Alicia Keys’ interview came a few days before it was unveiled that the singer will be among the Grammy 2017 performers, according to Variety. Keys and Maren Morris are set to perform together on the stage of the awards ceremony, which will be held on February 12.

Besides Alicia Keys and Morris, the rest of the Grammys 2017 lineup includes Anderson.Paak, Dave Grohl, A Tribe Called Quest, The Weeknd, Daft Punk, Adele, John Legend, Bruno Mars, Metallica, Carrie Underwood, and Keith Urban.

[Featured Image by Taylor Jewell/AP Images]