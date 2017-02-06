Malia Obama Sports Peeper Crop Top, ‘Mom Jeans’ On First Day At NYC Internship

When beginning a new gig in 2017, it’s best to arrive like you own the place. Malia Obama must have gotten the memo. On her first day on the job at the Harvey Weinstein Company in New York City, Malia sported a crop top and “trendy” jeans.

Malia Obama is dressing like you’ve never seen her before. Gone are the long, conservative dresses with floral prints and pairs of Espadrilles reserved for a first daughter and enter the laid-back look.

Some sources described the teenager is a fashion icon even when she’s not trying, and her choice of attire at the office seems rather organic. Mia has evolved from white stockings and Mary Jane shoes, silk and taffeta dresses, and bright prints to American Apparel-style clothing fit for braving the big city.

Malia hit the ground running in New York after her family’s post-White House vacation, according to Teen Vogue. It’s only been a few weeks since the Obamas returned to civilian life, but Malia is assimilating well.

Obama, 18, was seen arriving to work in New York wearing a black crop top, a pair of Timberland boots, a suede-fur hybrid coat, and a pair of blue “mom jeans.”

Malia Obama pictured in jeans and a crop top heading to her internship in New York https://t.co/wNPa17feG9 — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) February 1, 2017

For a refresher, the name is given to denim trousers that rest way north of the waistline — you know, the kind like your mother wears to signify maturity. The crop top wasn’t the first time Malia draped on one; she was seen in a cream-colored crop top last year at Lollapalooza.

Malia Obama Brought This Very Sophisticated Styling Trick to Lollapalooza https://t.co/n3jVq4iABT pic.twitter.com/1Qglck0ylo — Eugene Bedell jr. (@Ebedell20) September 6, 2016

As many on social media have said, girls of Malia’s age are not often seen in the “I’m-not-trying-to-be-sexy” jeans, but Malia Obama seems to pull it off. Agreeably, she was killing it in her “effortless” fashion statement. Prominent in the pictures was the peek-a-boo crop top. It showed off just enough skin to demonstrate Malia’s foray into womanhood and independence away from the White House.

The New Republic celebrated Malia’s new digs that were once the rule rather than the exception. The light-wash denim jeans faded in the ’90s when Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera ushered in its low-rise counterpart, but they are apparently making a comeback.

“All-cotton jeans get better with age, and you can put them in the dryer, while the stretchy stuff in skinny jeans wears out quickly and often creates weird puckers in the crotch. And unlike skinny jeans, mom jeans don’t expose the precise cellular structure of the wearer’s butt, which was kind of a weird thing to wear around the office anyway. Perhaps most important, mom jeans used to be sexy.”

Sasha and Malia were noticeably absent from President Trump’s inauguration, but all eyes are on the oldest Obama daughter as she begins the new chapter in her life as a woman.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Michelle and Barack Obama are reportedly renting a friend’s lavish D.C. mansion until Sasha completes high school; she has two years remaining. Meanwhile, Malia is taking a gap year to concentrate on her film internship; she is scheduled to enroll at Harvard University in the fall.

Malia is reportedly pursuing a career in filmmaking. Her first Hollywood stint was during the summer of 2014 when she worked as a production assistant on the set CBS’ Extant starring Halle Berry. Malia’s next internship was a year later with Lena Dunham’s HBO series, Girls.

Malia Obama lands a summer internship with HBO​'s 'Girls'​. pic.twitter.com/zBHIxKbdAa — DC Maryland Virginia (@DMVFollowers) July 6, 2015

Days ago, Malia made New Yorkers go bonkers when she was seen out and about trying to blend in. Obama was seen at a local museum and later at the 2017 premiere of Girls in celebration of the show’s last season.

Witnesses say Malia partied into the wee hours of the night at two Big Apple hotspots. She was not seen drinking alcohol, but she appeared to be relaxed and enjoying a night out with her pals.

What do you think about Malia wearing a crop top on the first day of work?

[Featured image by Ron Sachs-Pool/Getty Images]