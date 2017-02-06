Ryan Serhant Super Bowl 51: How This ‘MDLNY’ Star May Have Predicted Huge Win

Ryan Serhant is currently filming the newest season of Million Dollar Listing: New York even though Luis D. Ortiz decided to leave the show behind last year. Ryan had been filming the show since the beginning with Fredrik Eklund, so it wasn’t surprising that Serhant wanted to return to the show. Fredrik and Ryan have seen tremendous success from being on the show and they are now some of the top brokers in New York. However, even a broker needs a break and this weekend, Serhant and his wife traveled to Houston to attend the Super Bowl.

According to a new Instagram post, Ryan Serhant is now revealing that the game was super exciting for him. Serhant is from Boston and he shared details about his childhood during Million Dollar Listing: New York a few seasons ago. When Serhant was stuck in New York during the hurricane that rocked all of New York a few years ago, he opened up about him being all alone in New York and his family being in Boston. So it makes sense that he’s a Patriots fan. And when the game went into overtime, Serhant had his phone ready.

“The final play. Followed by complete insanity. The biggest Super Bowl comeback in history. The only Super Bowl to ever go to overtime. My team. With my wife. Played in the city I was born in. We witnessed history tonight. Some people are calling it a revenge tour. I’m calling it what happens when hard work by good people meets perseverance,” Ryan Serhant revealed on Instagram, sharing a video he made from the stands when the Patriots got the first touchdown during overtime.

Half Time Huddle A photo posted by Ryan Serhant (@ryanserhant) on Feb 5, 2017 at 5:36pm PST

Even though Ryan Serhant was busy in the stands, watching the game, he did have time to meet up with some famous celebrities from Bravo. During the half-time show, Ryan found Million Dollar Listing: Los Angelesstars Josh Altman and his brother Matt.

“Half Time Huddle,” Ryan Serhant revealed to a picture of himself with Josh Altman and his brother, to which people wondered where the other Million Dollar Listing stars were at, asking, “Holy MILLION DOLLAR LISTING REUNION. WHERE’S FREDERICK & MADISON??”

While Fredrik Eklund stayed back in New York, Luis D. Ortiz was at the game. But it doesn’t sound like Ryan and Luis met up. And Madison wasn’t present either, at least not in any photos shared by Ryan Serhant or Josh Altman.

So, how did Ryan Serhant predict this huge Super Bowl return? Well, as it turns out, Serhant knows someone who tends to make correct predictions. His name is Jason Paulino and back in 2008, he predicted that Ryan would be great in real-estate. And last night, he predicted that the Patriots would surprise with the biggest Super Bowl comeback in the history of the franchise. And as it turns out, he was right.

OVERTIME WIN BABY! HHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHWHHHAHHAHA A photo posted by Ryan Serhant (@ryanserhant) on Feb 5, 2017 at 7:28pm PST

“In September 2008, Jason Paulino convinced me to get into the real estate business, predicting that I could be the greatest broker of all time. TONIGHT, February 5th, 2017, at 8:07 PM CST, with the Patriots down 28 to 3, Jason made his 2nd best prediction, when he said we were going to witness the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history. BOTH PREDICTIONS HAVE COME TRUE,” Ryan Serhant revealed on Instagram, sharing that his friend Jason predicted that the New England Patriots would make quite the comeback during the Super Bowl, which they did.

What do you think of Ryan Serhant’s Instagram posts from the Super Bowl? Are you surprised that he took the time to meet up with Josh Altman and even predicted the Patriots win?

[Featured Image by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images]