Jessa Duggar Gives Birth Just In Time For ‘Counting On’ Gender Reveal Episode

Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald have welcomed their second child, and the baby couldn’t have arrived at a better time for the couple.

The Counting On stars told People that their newest addition is another baby boy. Spurgeon Elliot Seewald’s little brother joined his family at 4:26 a.m. this morning, and mom and baby are doing just fine. According to proud parents Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald, the little boy weighs 8 lbs. and 11 oz. and measures 21 3/4 in. long. He was born four days after his due date.

“We are so happy to announce the arrival of our sweet second son,” Jessa and Ben said. “Mom and baby are both doing well. We are so thankful to God for this precious new gift of life and are excited to be a family of four! Thanks to everyone for your prayers and well wishes!”

Time with the sistas! ???? Due date has come and gone… guess babe just wants to hang out in there for a bit longer! ???? Miss ya, @kristennicoleyoung, @masiespace & @ohtannanbomb! A photo posted by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on Feb 2, 2017 at 5:00pm PST

Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald did not share the baby boy’s name in their birth announcement, and it’s possible that the couple hasn’t picked one out yet. The day before her due date, Jessa revealed that she and Ben still hadn’t seriously discussed possible names for their second child.

“We’ve only had one or two conversations about it, so we need to get on it! We did this last time (with Spurgeon) and procrastinated. Our son was 5 days old before we had it officially nailed down!”

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Jessa and Ben have discussed sticking to a theme for their children’s names. One idea they came up with before the birth of their first son was a “heroes from the Christian faith” theme. Five days after the baby boy’s November 5, 2015 arrival, they revealed that they had named him after 19th Century preacher Charles Spurgeon. There’s a good chance that the Counting On stars’ second child will also be named after a famous preacher, and Jessa Duggar has possibly dropped a hint that she likes the last name of “modern day prophet” A.W. Tozer.

My little shopping buddy! ???? #SpurgeonElliotSeewald A photo posted by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on Jan 14, 2017 at 6:51am PST

The arrival of Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald’s baby boy will serve as an excellent promo for tonight’s episode of Counting On, which airs at 8 p.m. on TLC. As Us Weekly reports, Jessa and Ben will find out their baby’s gender during the episode. Once again, Jessa and Ben chose to forgo the Duggar family tradition of having a gender reveal party. Instead, they invited a few of Jessa’s siblings along with them to find out the baby’s gender at an ultrasound appointment.

“We decided that, just like last time, we’re going to find out the the baby’s gender but not tell anybody,” Jessa says in a sneak peek video. “But we did decide to let Jana and Joy come along with us and find out. So this is going to be a little bit of a different twist.”

Jessa Duggar was asked why she and Ben Seewald wanted to keep their baby’s gender a secret from their family, friends, and fans. The couple even kicked out the TLC camera crew right before they were told whether they were having a boy or a girl.

“Because we like to torture people. No, I’m kidding! It’s just fun. … We both guessed ‘boy’ when we found out we were expecting, but Ben changed his guess to a girl. The ultrasound is a really exciting time — you know there’s a little life growing inside.”

Jessa Duggar has not revealed whether her second baby was born at home or in a hospital. She successfully gave birth to Spurgeon at home, but she had to be hospitalized shortly after his arrival. As Entertainment Tonight reports, Jessa began bleeding excessively, so her mother called 911. She had to undergo a blood transfusion and stay in the hospital overnight.

