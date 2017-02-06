Jamie Lynn Spears’ Daughter Reportedly Seriously Injured In ATV Accident

Jamie Lynn Spears, the little sister of pop diva Britney, made headlines when she got pregnant with her daughter at the young age of just 16-years-old. At the time, she was a rising Nickelodeon star who played the title character on the network’s hit series Zoey 101. The baby’s father was Spears’ then-boyfriend Casey Aldridge, and the shocking news of the teen’s pregnancy led Nickelodeon to cancel the popular series.

Jamie Lynn Spears’ daughter, Maddie Aldridge, was born on June 19, 2008.

Fast forward to today, and Jamie Lynn and her now 8-year-old daughter are in the news for an entirely different and tragic reason. Reportedly, little Maddie was seriously injured in an ATV accident over the weekend and is now hospitalized.

As Us Weekly reports, the little girl was widely reported to be in “extremely serious” or even “critical” condition as a result of the ATV accident. The accident took place on Sunday and reportedly resulted in Jamie Lynn Spears’ daughter being unconscious underwater for several minutes, according to TMZ.

TMZ reported that Maddie had been on a “hunting expedition” at the time of her accident and that her mom, 25-year-old Jamie Lynn, was not part of the group. Citing several sources local to Kentwood, Louisiana, the celebrity news and gossip outlet claimed that Jamie Lynn Spears’ daughter had to be airlifted to a local hospital as a result of her injuries.

However, a statement released by the Spears family indicates that the widely reported details circulating about Maddie’s condition and the circumstances leading up to her accident are “not true.”

“The details the media are reporting surrounding the incident regarding Jamie Lynn’s daughter Maddie are incorrect. Right now the Spears family asks that everyone respect their privacy during this time and appreciates all the prayers and support for their family.”

While the family didn’t specify what reported details regarding Jamie Lynn Spears’ daughter’s accident and injuries were incorrectly reported, it is apparent that the Spears clan is seeking a bit of privacy at this difficult time.

Despite asking the public and media to respect their privacy, the family of Jamie Lynn Spears and little Maddie are asking for one thing from concerned fans: prayers.

As ET reports, Jamie Spears (father of Jamie Lynn and grandpa to 8-year-old Maddie) made a call out for prayers when asked about his granddaughter’s condition on Sunday evening.

“All I can say is pray for our baby Maddie.”

Since the family’s Sunday statement regarding the accident and condition of Jamie Lynn Spears’ daughter, they have remained silent about what happened and how the little girl is doing.

While Jamie Lynn disappeared from the spotlight for a time after her daughter’s birth, she recently returned to the small screen in a TLC documentary, Jamie Lynn Spears: When the Lights Go Out. The program talked about the starlet’s rise to fame and how she vanished into obscurity following her teenage pregnancy.

“I was a child then. I needed to grow up outside of the world’s view.”

Despite the controversy that surrounded Maddie’s birth, largely due to Jamie Lynn being a high-profile teen mom, the now-country singer (who recently released her first full album) hasn’t been shy about sharing her love and pride for her daughter with the world. Jamie Lynn frequently shares photos and videos of 8-year-old Maddie on Instagram, and she recently shared a video of her daughter and nephews together, apparently on a hunting expedition much like the one that TMZ claims was taking place when Maddie was injured.

Jamie Lynn Spears has also shared video showing off her doppelganger daughter’s Christian faith.

As well as photos of Maggie’s school accomplishments.

If Jamie Lynn Spears’ social media accounts are any indication, the public has taken her father’s call to prayer to heart; comments indicate prayers coming in from around the country as the world waits for news regarding the condition of her daughter, Maddie.

