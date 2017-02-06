Britney Spears’ 8-Year-Old Niece Seriously Injured In ATV Accident

Britney Spears’ 8-year-old niece Maddie Aldridge, the daughter of the singer’s sister Jaime Lynn, was seriously injured in an ATV accident. The child reportedly spent minutes submerged underwater after the vehicle flipped over during a hunting trip in Louisana.

Jaime Lynn Spears’ daughter Maddie Aldridge was airlifted to a hospital near Britney Spears’ Lousiana home base after an off-roading accident in an ATV.

Cousin ❤️ to finish 2016 off #Repost @britneyspears with @repostapp ・・・ Some good hunting and zip lining for the holidays! Merry Christmas!! ???? A video posted by Jamie Lynn Spears (@jamielynnspears) on Dec 31, 2016 at 9:51am PST

Maddie is reportedly in extremely serious condition. According to Daily Mail, the eight-year-old was a passenger in a Polaris off-roading vehicle that flipped over. The family was on a hunting trip in Kentwood, Lousiana. Jaime Lynn Spears, 25, was not present at the time of the accident.

Maddie reportedly spent “several minutes submerged underwater” and was unconscious when emergency help arrived, TMZ reported on Sunday.

Jaime Lynn’s husband and Maddie’s step-father, Jaime Watson, posted a photo on Instagram just hours before the accident in Arcola, Lousiana, less than 15 miles from where the crash happened.

Life on the pond… @pslatts A photo posted by Jamie (@jamiewatson985) on Feb 5, 2017 at 11:33am PST

Jaime Lynn Spears’ father, Jaime Spears, told ET:“All I can say is pray for our baby Maddie.”

Maddie’s aunt Britney Spears posted this photograph on Instagram before she found out about the accident.

A photo posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Feb 5, 2017 at 12:44pm PST

Spears’ representative issued a statement on Sunday after the crash. The statement suggested that the media reports did not have all of the information about what had happened.

“The details the media are reporting surrounding the incident regarding Jamie Lynn’s daughter Maddie are incorrect. Right now the Spears family asks that everyone respect their privacy during this time and appreciates all the prayers and support for their family.’

Lots of well-wishes were pouring in for the family on social media following the accident, praying for the child’s recovery.

“Can everyone please stop and pray for Jamie Lynn Spears and her daughter Maddie right now. She was in a serious ATV accident. It’s serious. Please. Pray. Omg. Please be okay baby girl,” author Jaime Primak wrote.

User @LazNmatt1230 wrote: “Praying that Maddie is ok and will be strong love you @britneyspears and the spears family my prayers and love go out to you.”

Somewhere in a duck blind ???????? A photo posted by Jamie Lynn Spears (@jamielynnspears) on Nov 26, 2016 at 9:34am PST

Jamie Lynn Spears had her own time in the spotlight as the lead actress on the Nickelodeon series Zoey 101 from 2005 until 2008.

Spears acting career came to a halt when she became pregnant at the young age of 16. Maddie was born on June 19, 2008.

Church????Lunch????Family???????? A photo posted by Jamie Lynn Spears (@jamielynnspears) on Nov 13, 2016 at 10:29am PST

The young mother opened up about her experience on TLC for a documentary titled Jamie Lynn Spears: When The Lights Go Out.

“I look back now and I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh.'” I was a child then. I needed to grow up outside of the world’s view.”

After she had Maddie, Jamie Lynn shifted her focus toward a career in country music, putting out an EP titled The Journey three years ago.

@opry at #theRyman tonight ???? •MUA: @stacylockhart_mua •Hair: @littlekiki4 A photo posted by Jamie Lynn Spears (@jamielynnspears) on Nov 4, 2016 at 7:49pm PDT

Last June, Jaime Lynn Spears spoke with People about her daughter, saying that Maddie has “such a sweet little heart.”

“I feel like I’ve raised her with a lot of honesty, but I’ve also raised her with a lot of love. “She’s a very happy, content little girl, and there’s nothing more a parent could ask for. “That’s my most proud accomplishment out of anything and always will be.”

Million Reasons- Lady Gaga A video posted by Jamie Lynn Spears (@jamielynnspears) on Oct 7, 2016 at 3:31pm PDT

[Featured Image by Michael Loccisano/Staff/Getty Images]