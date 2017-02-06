Stephanie Hollman And Cary Deuber: Are ‘RHOD’ Stars Filming For Free?

Stephanie Hollman was one of the housewives who decided to return to the second season of The Real Housewives of Dallas. While Bravo hasn’t exactly commented on the second season just yet, many people have spotted the ladies filming in Dallas and the ladies have confirmed that they are indeed filming the second season.

For a long time, Bravo producers weren’t sure whether a second season would be worth it, but they eventually gave it a shot. And now rumors are surfacing that the ladies are doing everything to make the show a success, including taking a huge pay decrease. In fact, some reports reveal that the ladies are working for free.

According to a new tweet, Stephanie Hollman is now speaking out about these rumors and setting the record straight about her Bravo payments. While some women may have been filming the reality show for free, Stephanie is now revealing that she hasn’t signed on to do a show for free and none of her co-stars have either. In fact, Hollman is now defending all of her co-stars, saying none of them are filming for free. They all see The Real Housewives of Dallas as work, and none of the ladies would work for free.

“#Exclusive ‘Real Housewives of Dallas’ Renewed After Cast Agreed To NO Pay For A Second Season!” a tweet read from All About the Tea, linking to an article that claimed that the women on The Real Housewives of Dallas were choosing to film and work for free, to which Stephanie Hollman replied, “Sorry but false!”

“Honestly Steph I heard this months before it came out. Who knows maybe some of you are & some aren’t. Never know #RHOD,” the account tweeted back to Stephanie, questioning her reaction.

Hollman replied, “I can one million percent tell you not one person signed on for free,” tagging her co-stars Brandi Redmond, LeeAnne Locken, and Cary Deuber.

While LeeAnne Locken didn’t speak out about the rumors, Cary Deuber did speak out, sharing that she has also signed on with the understanding that she would get paid for her work. As she explains, she already works an office job with her husband and has no time to film a reality show and not get paid for it. And one can imagine that Stephanie Hollman would want to get paid, as she is rumored to be dealing with some stressful friendship issues on the upcoming second season.

“Yeah, no. I already have an office job, boo lol nobody has time for #FreeTV,” Cary Deuber replied to the tweet, confirming that she was getting a paycheck from Bravo to film The Real Housewives of Dallas.

In the original report, a source has revealed that the ladies, including Stephanie Hollman, are more than willing to film for free because they want to create a great second season with the hope of a third season being picked up. But it sounds like this rumor was enough to get Tiffany Hendra to speak out. Even though Tiffany left the show after just one season, she’s now defending her co-stars, saying that none of the ladies would work for free. While she didn’t tag Stephanie Hollman in the tweet specifically, she did reply to the article. She’s also mentioned in the report, as the source claims she quit the show because she was broke and she needed to pay all of her bills.

“Don’t give a bleep what this blog says abt me but will defend my #RHOD sis’s- they would NEVER work for free!” Tiffany Hendra tweeted after learning about the story, sharing that her co-stars would never work for free.

What do you think of the rumors that Stephanie Hollman and the other ladies signed a new contract for the second season of The Real Housewives of Dallas, which supposedly claims that they are not getting paid? Do you think any of these ladies would work for free?

