Gary Anderson And Christina El Moussa Spotted Out And About Together

Gary Anderson and Christina El Moussa have been spotted out & about together, sharing big smiles and holding hands, in the first few images of the celebrity couple to have been published by the media.

Gary Anderson has been a notoriously difficult man to photograph; his social media presence is limited, and photos of him have been hard to come by. Until now. InTouch Weekly, with the help of some insiders who know the couple and some paparazzi, managed to track down the elusive couple and snap a few shots.

Flip or Flop’s Christina El Moussa stepped out with her new boyfriend Gary Anderson this week: https://t.co/BZd3dKbNDJ pic.twitter.com/6fnWGjBMg7 — E! News (@enews) February 4, 2017

Specifically, Christina and Gary were spotted taking a stroll around the wealthy pool contractor’s neighborhood of Yorba Linda, California on January 26. According to an unnamed insider close to the couple, they are quite happy.

“They seemed so relaxed and comfortable together — totally in sync. Christina looked adoringly at him. She was beaming!hey had big smiles. You could see the spark is there.”

As reported by the Inquisitr, Christina is also getting to know Gary’s daughters.

‘Flip or Flop’ Divorce: See Photos of Christina El Moussa’s Boyfriend, Gary Anderson https://t.co/xavG2mJihD pic.twitter.com/rJj9YV6KT0 — Carolina Blanco (@Nnablanko) February 3, 2017

Another witness reports that Gary is as taken with Christina as she is with him.

“Gary seems enamored with Christina… Gary’s been there for her while she’s gone through hell with Tarek.”

For those not familiar with the story, Christina and her first husband, Tarek El Moussa, were at one time an American success story. Through sheer grit and determination, the couple overcame adversity to make lemonade out of lemons, and to become beloved reality television stars in the process.

According to their HGTV biography, Tarek and Christina were both real estate agents working the lucrative Southern California market when they met, making money hand over fist. However, that all changed in 2008 when the real estate bubble burst. According to one rumor, they went from living in a $6,000-per-month house to a $700-per-month apartment.

Needing a way to keep the bills paid, the couple began “flipping” homes: buying distressed, foreclosed, and short-sale properties on the cheap, fixing them up, and selling them at a profit. According to their HGTV biography, the couple do most of the design and renovation work themselves to keep costs down; however, an April 2015 Circa Design report posits that paid contractors do most of the work, and that HGTV perhaps overstates how much of the work is Tarek and Christina’s.

However, the happy couple’s all-American love story came crashing down in 2016.

The trouble began for the former Flip or Flop couple late last year when news broke that Christina and Tarek had been feuding in their marriage. Officially, the imbroglio dates back to 2015, when the couple was remodeling a pool. They hired Gary Anderson, a well-to-do, older divorced man.

As it would later turn out, Christina’s relationship to Gary may not have been strictly professional at that time, according to an anonymous insider speaking to In Touch.

“Christina grew close to Gary. Tarek was suspicious that she was getting involved with someone but had no concrete evidence.”

By May of this year, Tarek’s suspicions had gotten the better of him. The whole thing culminated in an ugly incident that led to the cops being called.

“Tarek saw Christina’s phone and [believed] there was some inappropriate texting going on between Christina and Gary.”

Tarek apparently blew up, and took a gun and ran out of the house. Christina called the police, and they convinced Tarek to give up his gun. The couple quietly divorced shortly after that.

For their parts, both Tarek and Christina have both publicly insisted that there was no infidelity during their marriage.

Regardless of the difficulties in their relationship, Christina and Tarek El Moussa are putting on a brave face for the cameras: as of this writing, the two continue to host Flip or Flop as a pair.

As of this writing, Gary Anderson has not publicly commented on his relationship with Christina El Moussa.

[Featured Image by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Lakewood Center]