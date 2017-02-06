Kourtney Kardashian Is Not Pregnant Amid Scott Disick Party Reports [Debunked]

Kourtney Kardashian is not expecting her fourth child with rumored flame Younes Bendjima despite what the latest rumor claims.

Although a recent report by Life & Style magazine suggests that the 37-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is currently pregnant with Bendjima’s child, a report by Gossip Cop confirmed that there is no truth to the allegations.

Kourtney Kardashian is “still in love with Scott Disick” but is expecting a child with Bendjima, 23, the magazine’s false report alleged. “Younes is the father.”

According to the report, Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima “had a fling in December, around the time [Kardashian’s] reconciliation with Scott went bad.” The report also said that the reality star was attracted to Bendjima’s model looks and charming personality.

“[Kourtney Kardashian] wouldn’t mind having another child,” the supposed source continued, “She thinks that she was put on this earth to be a mom.”

Kourtney Kardashian is currently mom to three children, Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2, and while she may be open to expanding her family at some point, the Life & Style magazine report suggesting that she is expecting Bendjima’s is “wrong.” In response to the report, a source close to Kourtney Kardashian assured Gossip Cop that the magazine’s story was false.

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima sparked rumors of a romance at the end of last year when they were seen together at a Los Angeles hotel. However, weeks later, Kourtney Kardashian was spotted in West Hollywood with Justin Bieber, who she has been linked to on and off for the past year and a half.

As Kourtney Kardashian continues to be linked to Bendjima and Bieber, her former boyfriend Scott Disick, the father of her children, is enjoying the company of a number of women in Miami.

“[Kourtney Kardashian] wants him to make good choices” for the sake of their children, a source told People Magazine last week.

After attending a family vacation in Costa Rica at the end of last month, Disick jetted to Miami, Florida, where he has been photographed on the beach and lounging poolside with models.

“Scott hung out with a model at his hotel pool. They were affectionate. Scott kept ordering drinks for them,” a source told the magazine of his behavior. “He seemed to have a great time. It was only a one day thing.”

Then, the following day, Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend was spotted at the Setai Hotel pool, this time with a blonde woman.

“Scott is spending the day with a blonde girl,” the source revealed. “He is again by the pool and seems to have a good time.”

Prior to Disick’s visit to Costa Rica, Kourtney Kardashian reportedly disinvited him from their trip after he was allegedly seen with a “very Kendall Jenner-like” brunette during a visit to Park City, Utah, for the Sundance Film Festival.

“[Kourtney Kardashian] hasn’t been happy with Scott for weeks. It has nothing to do with what he is doing in Miami right now,” the People Magazine source continued. “She just doesn’t like when he parties. He is an irresponsible dad when he parties.”

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick dated for nine years before parting ways in July 2015 after he was spotted getting cozy with his former girlfriend, Chloe Bartoli, during a trip to France.

“Kourtney just wants him to make good choices because of their kids. Partying and making out with different girls publicly isn’t exactly the best behavior when you are a dad.”

To see more of Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick and their family, tune into Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 13, which premieres next month on the E! network.

[Featured Image by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images]