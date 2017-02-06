Eating More Vegetables And Less Meat Can Be Effortlessly Healthy — Here’s How

Are you concerned you’re eating too much meat and not enough veg? Then read on to find out how you can make your diet a little greener.

All of us know about the health benefits of eating less meat and more vegetables, but for most of us, when sitting in a restaurant and pondering between a choice of fillet steak and vegetable casserole, there’s only every going to be one choice. Yet is it the right one?

For years a growing army of vegetarians have been denouncing meat as murder, but is the eating of it killing us humans as well? Recent scientific studies have shown that too much red meat in our diet could be exposing us to unnecessary high risks of heart disease and cancer Whereas vegetables, on the other hand, are full of amazing health-promoting components such as antioxidants, fiber, and other powerful phytochemicals. So if you feel you’re eating too much animal flesh and not enough greenery, it’s never too late to change your ways. Just for you, we’ve put together five handy tips on how to make eating vegetables less of an ordeal and more of a pleasure. Bon appetit!

Overcoming Childhood Vegetable Trauma

We weren’t born with a fierce hatred for vegetables, our mums and Brussel sprouts made us that way. Yet all joking aside, our dislike for veggies may be the product of negative childhood experiences where we were forced to plow our way through plates piled high the green stuff before we could get our grubby little hands on granny’s sticky toffee pudding. How many of us remember wearily making our way through what seemed like an infinite number of peas before being allowed to leave the table? If that is the case, it’s high time to distance previous negative experiences from the wonderful taste of veg and move on to pastures new.

Match The Veg To The Dishes You Love

If you’re a fan of spicy food, make your veg spicy, and if you’re a fan of plain food, keep them simple. For example, you could even out all the meat, cheese and pasta of a lasagna with a few cooked carrots or some chopped spinach. And have you ever considered livening up an omelet with some broccoli and asparagus? Of course, if you’re not really in the mood to spend a lot of time in the kitchen, how about opening up a tin of your favorite soup and throwing some extra frozen vegetables inside. Pizza toppings are a great place to smuggle in some extra finely chopped vegetables in the sort of places where no-one else will notice, and of course, if you want an extra healthy meal, take some grated carrots, green beans, onions, radishes, spinach leaves and cauliflower florets, and slip them into your salad. The possibilities are endless.

Eat Them Raw And Drink Them Down

Surprisingly, people who profess to really hate vegetables are often more partial to a raw carrot than a cooked one. The texture and taste is often completely different as Bugs Bunny will testify. Failing that, a good way to ensure you get your required vegetable intake is to mix them with a little fruit, toss them in a blender and make a lovely, refreshing and healthy drink. Bottoms up!

Snack On Em’

You’ll be pleasantly surprised how fast a platter of peanuts, crisps, dips, and raw or grilled vegetables can be devoured in a party or social atmosphere. Accompanied by a cold beer or glass of wine and a subtle selection of savory snacks, these little nutrient and vitamin filled wonders will quite literally fly off the plate.

Keep It Cheesy

If vegetables are never going to rock your boat through their health-promoting properties and wonderful taste and texture alone, it might be wise to use a little of the culinary black arts. Cauliflower cheese is heavenly with a crusty bread roll, and if broccoli seems a little basic to your taste buds, try sprinkling it with a healthy dose of grated cheese and you’ll soon see the difference.

[Featured Image by Keystone/Getty Images]