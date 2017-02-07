Serena Williams’ Fiance Alexis Ohanian Fights Donald Trump After Australian Open

Serena Williams got her 23rd major title at this year’s Australian Open, shaping 2017 as her year. Not only did she beat her sister and doubles partner Venus Williams to get the title, but her fiance Alexis Ohanian was there to congratulate her in making history. Seeing how they got engaged just a month ago, Serena and Alexis are in it for a great year ahead, despite Donald Trump politics.

The Reddit co-founder pinned the photo of them locked in a tight embrace after she won her 23rd title to his Twitter feed.

Everything. A photo posted by Alexis Ohanian ???? (@alexisohanian) on Jan 28, 2017 at 4:09pm PST

Even before she made history, Alexis Ohanian played the role of the ever-supportive fiance by posting inspirational messages on his social media. He even revealed that he started calling Venus “sister” and how he already feels very much part of Williams’ family.

“This is going to be a historic #WilliamsFinals at the #AusOpen,” he wrote on Twitter. “I’m so proud and grateful to witness this. I hope you all will be watching these two legends AKA my fiance and sister. @zebra.h”

Venus was also very gracious in talking about her younger sister winning Australian Open 2017. She has had some serious career roadblocks during the decades she has been playing tennis professionally and it sound like Venus knows how to be happy for her sister even when it comes at her cost.

“Congratulations, Serena, on No. 23,” Venus said according to New York Times.

“I have been there right with you. Some of them I lost right there against you. I guess that’s weird, but it’s been an awesome thing. Your win has always been my win. I think you know that. And all the time I couldn’t be there, wouldn’t be there, didn’t get there, you were there. I’m enormously proud of you. You mean the world to me.”

Serena also returned the sentiment by saying that she owes all her professional achievements to her older sister and doubles partner.

“There’s no way I would be at 23 without her; there’s no way I would be at 1 without her,” Serena said. “There’s no way I would have anything without her. She’s my inspiration. She’s the only reason I’m standing here today, and the only reason that the Williams sisters exist. So thank you, Venus, for inspiring me to be the best player I could be and inspiring me to work hard. Every time you won this week, I felt like I’ve got to win, too.”

Despite the fact that things are going so well for Serena and Alexis, politically speaking, things aren’t looking so good in the U.S. But it looks like the Reddit founder is doing his part in speaking up against the kind of political moves that Donald Trump is making.

Using Reddit, the 33-year-old techie wrote an essay about his background as the son of an undocumented immigrant and how diversity and cultural openness is what America is built on.

“My forebears were brave refugees who found a home in this country,” Alexis wrote on Reddit. “I’ve always been proud to live in a country that said yes to these shell-shocked immigrants from a strange land, that created a path for a woman who wanted only to work hard and start a family here. Without them, there’s no me, and there’s no Reddit. We are Americans. Let’s not forget that we’ve thrived as a nation because we’ve been a beacon for the courageous—the tired, the poor, the tempest-tossed.”

He also went as far as to say that Reddit, despite Trump politics, will always be a sanctuary for diverse communities and that he will always welcome “all citizens of the world to our digital community and our office.”

Do you think Serena Williams is proud of her fiance taking a stand against Donald Trump? Let us know in the comments below!

[Featured Image by Kin Cheung/AP Images]