Steve Harvey Owes More Than $85K To The IRS

Steve Harvey has apparently been skipping out on paying his taxes and owes the IRS more than $85,000. The Family Feud host was issued a tax lien on January 12.

Radar Online reported that Steve Harvey owes the IRS close to $100,000 after failing to pay his full bill for three different years and was issued an official tax lien on January 12.

Steve Harvey and his wife, Marjorie, reportedly owe the IRS a grand total of $85,771.52, according to the official tax documents obtained by Radar Online.

That amount is just from the 2015 tax period alone. Harvey also owes $106.58 from 2012 and $97.80 from 2014.

A Cook County Recorder of Deeds employee confirmed that as of February 3, 2016, Harvey has not paid any portion of the amount due to the IRS.

Steve Harvey’s messy racist rant trial is over, so perhaps Harvey will find the time to send in a check to the IRS. A Texas judge recently ruled in favor of Steve Harvey in the lawsuit, ordering Harvey’s former employee Joseph Cooper to hand over all of the tapes he had of Harvey’s racist comedy material.

Steve Harvey insisted that is comedic material was different back then, he was not on television, and that Cooper had been trying to extort him for years with that footage, according to reports by the Inquisitr.

“Mr. Cooper has initiated a campaign to essentially extort me, coerce me and embarrass me as I started to build my entertainment career.”

Cooper had previously claimed that Harvey had been telling audience members to “spit on white people” in the recording clips.

Court documents revealed that in the deposition, Harvey admitted that the tapes contain material that is “a lot edgier” than the family-friendly jokes he tells now.

“I didn’t have to concern myself with branding or imaging or anything. You could just say — I thought I was funnier.”

Cooper had allegedly recorded over 120 hours of footage during the time he was employed by Harvey in 1990 at the Steve Harvey Comedy Club in Dallas, Texas. The Steve Harvey Comedy Club no longer exists, and Steve Harvey performed for the last time as a stand-up comedian in August of 2012.

As a part of the settlement, Joseph Cooper is not allowed to talk about the content of the tapes or say anything negative about Harvey. If he does, he will be forced to pay a million-dollar fine.

“Cooper shall not speak to exploit rights, if any he may have had, to any of Steve Harvey’s material and hereby permanently … assigns to Steve Harvey all rights, if any, that Joseph Cooper may have had in the past, or that may arise in the future, arising out of the subject matter of this lawsuit.”

