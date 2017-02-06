George Michael Funeral On Hold Pending Toxicology, Boyfriend Cleared In Death

Police have now let the family of George Michael know that they cannot and will not release his body until the investigation into his death is complete. Toxicology reports will likely not be available until the end of February, beginning of March, and until all the tests are in, they must hold on to the Wham! singer’s body. But the family did get the news that Michael’s boyfriend, Fadi Fawaz, is no longer under suspicion.

Star George Michael and Carrie Fisher both perished around the holidays, and both former drug users were thought to have gone back to old, dangerous habits, says the Inquisitr. George Michael was said to be using heroin again, after a break of many years. In the past, Michael had been arrested, and even lost his license to drive after drug and alcohol-fueled misadventures.

Authorities say that the initial tests on 53 year old George Michael, born Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou in London of a Greek Cypriot father and an English mother, were inconclusive, so more in-depth tests had to be done before any information was revealed, and before the body could be released, said the Daily Mail. Obviously, the family would like the body back as soon as possible in order to hold a funeral, and bury Michael. Sources close to the family are puzzled as to what has taken so long.

“I would have thought the results will come back towards the end of the month. There have been no new updates on the case – but police have said (his death) was not suspicious.”

Police have confirmed that the death of George Michael is not deemed suspicious, but they still need to have a police inquest if no natural cause can be named. The extension was announced just after police released a statement saying that George Michael’s boyfriend Fadi Fawaz, a hair dresser, played no role in the death of the singer. Most importantly, police were gathering information for Fawaz to get a timeline of George Michael’s last hours.

The estimate right now for a George Michael funeral is March, Michael, who died on Christmas Day has had to have blood and tissue cultures done to determine just how the singer died so suddenly at the age of 53, says PageSix. Sources have tried to explain the hold up.

“In similar cases, toxicology tests can take around eight weeks, maybe a little longer, so I would have thought the results will come back towards the end of the month. There have been no new updates on the case — but from the moment of George’s death police have said it was not suspicious.”

George Michael has said publicly that he used drugs, but said he had never considered himself an addict. Michael’s manager said that the Wham! singer also struggled with depression, though suicide was not under consideration.

And of course, the death of a performer who made so much money during his career, opens the door to ask the question, who will inherit the most from George Michael’s estate? The Sun puts forth some guesses, based on family members, and many God children. Friends of Michael say that he was close to his sisters, and especially his older sister Melanie.

“George was very close to his sisters, and the understanding is that they’re going to inherit most of his wealth, par­ticularly Melanie who he was incredibly close to. She was there at many of the big milestones in his life, and was there by his side until the very end. George was very family-orientated and even in his death he’s shown that. He was keen to see them well looked after for the future.”

This brings Bravo fans to ask about Vanderpump Rules cast member, James Kennedy, who has been all too happy to drop George Michael’s name, saying that the Wham! singer was his Godfather. The truth is that James Kennedy’s father and George Michael, once close friends, had been estranged, and Kennedy has had no contact with the singer in years, who certainly could have given his burgeoning DJ career a shot in the arm.

Do you think that there will ever be an official cause of death in the George Michael case?

