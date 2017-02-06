Beyoncé Makes A Big Announcement

In her famous Instagram post that made news headlines across the world, Beyoncé looked like a gorgeous blushing bride wearing a veil and holding a beautiful bouquet of flowers. However, the big news was not about renewing her wedding vows with her husband, Jay-Z. After all, she was not wearing a wedding gown. Instead, she was showing her belly with the glowing face of an expectant mom. Beyoncé was telling the world that she is experiencing twice the happiness, for she is expecting twins. Soon her lovely daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, will have siblings to play with.

At 17,000 tweets per minute, Beyoncé’s baby news certainly spread as quickly as wildfire on social media. This is not the first time that Beyoncé has made a big statement in a bold manner. If you listen to her music and watch her videos, you realize that she precisely hits those controversial issues that other singers avoid.

When she performed at the Super Bowl in February 2016, Beyoncé expressed her political beliefs as she drew attention to her single, “Formation.” In front of all of the Super Bowl fans, she sang about issues that affect the African American community such as violence, inequality, racism and the need for social reform among many other topics. She did receive some criticism for her performance that some people saw as contentious. However, she was simply using the power of her artistic expression to make a point.

The controversy at the Super Bowl did not stop her from creating the album Lemonade. In the video, Lemonade, we see Beyoncé smash a car window because she is angry at her partner for his disloyalty. This music video also shows the strong bond that African-American women have in the face of adversity. Using her strong voice as an artist certainly paid off for Beyoncé, for Lemonade became a No. 1 album.

When Beyoncé first started in the music business, her songs were not as politicized as they are today. Beyoncé Knowles, who was born in Houston, Texas on September 4, 1981, started singing when she was just a little girl. She showed so much talent that she won many competitions for her singing as well as her dancing.

Beyoncé’s big break came when her group, Destiny’s Child, an all-female group that she created, landed a record deal with Columbia Records in 1997. Destiny’s Child first No. 1 single, on the pop charts was “Bills, Bills, Bills.” The catchy song, “Say My Name” also became a hit. Destiny Fulfilled was the final album released by Destiny’s Child in 2004. When Destiny’s Child broke up in 2005, Beyoncé was already a successful soloist.

As a soloist, Beyoncé’s first album, Dangerously in Love, was released in 2003. This record was a smash hit, for it sold millions of copies and won five Grammy Awards. Jay-Z, who was one of the many artists that worked with Beyoncé on her album Dangerously in Love, would become her future husband in 2008.

Her success did not end with her first soloist album Dangerously in Love. It continued with the album, I am…Sasha Fierce (2008), which produced two hits, reflecting the power of women, “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)” and “If I Were a Boy.” In these two songs, Beyoncé sings about urging women to become more powerful. She certainly sends the right message to ladies in relationships that their boyfriends should respect them in this song, “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It),” which is certainly an appropriate tune for Valentine’s Day.

Not only did Beyoncé become an exceptional soloist, who grew so much as an artist by singing about important social issues, she also became an actress and a businesswoman. Among many other movies, Beyoncé starred in the film Dreamgirls with Jennifer Hudson, Jaime Foxx, and Eddie Murphy. She has also worked as a representative and model for L’Oreal and Tommy Hilfiger among various other popular brands.

In her recent Instagram photo as well as in her music, Beyoncé has shown her fans that she is a powerful, beautiful and smart lady who wants to pass on her wisdom to other women. She shows the world how pretty a woman looks when she is pregnant. Through her music, she conveys a loud voice, to promote social change that will only continue to grow.

