Nick Viall Reportedly Let Producers From ‘The Bachelor’ Pick His Winner

Nick Viall is no stranger when it comes rose ceremonies. Yet when it came his turn to hand out the final rose on The Bachelor, Viall reportedly asked producers to help make the pick. Was Viall afraid of getting dumped a fourth time?

OK Magazine reports that Viall couldn’t make up his mind all season long and constantly relied on the show’s producers during rose ceremonies. Viall had trouble picking because he didn’t want to end up all alone by the season finale and was afraid of another public embarrassment.

“Nick had such a hard time making decisions about the women that he literally had producers decide for him,” the insider explained. “All season, producers would have private meetings with Nick before rose ceremonies to try and help him pick, because he was so worried he’d be publicly humiliated once again if he chose wrong.”

Viall’s hesitancy isn’t surprising. Viall has been dumped twice on The Bachelorette – by Andi Dorfman and Kaitlyn Bristowe – and failed to find love with Amanda Stanton on Bachelor in Paradise.

“His emotions were all over the place…he was in love with two different women and didn’t know what to do,” the source shared, adding that producers “convinced him who to pick as the winner, too.”

There’s no telling who will make it the end of Viall’s season, though Hollywood News Daily reports that things didn’t end well for Viall. “They’d actually sway him into letting go of certain girls and keeping others just to spark controversy for the show,” the insider revealed. “Even now, Nick is scared that he ended up with the wrong girl.”

Viall reportedly gave his final rose to Vanessa Grimaldi. While his final pick is yet to be seen, The Hollywood Gossip is reporting that the winner isn’t happy with how things are unfolding this season.

After watching Nick Viall’s interactions with Corinne Olympios, his final lady is allegedly having second thoughts about their relationship. So far, Olympios has made out with Viall and went topless in front of the cameras. There’s also a good chance they will get intimate later this season, which isn’t sitting well with Viall’s rose winner.

According to Heavy, Grimaldi is the clear frontrunner in winning Viall’s heart. Grimaldi just enjoyed her first solo outing with Viall, which included a zero-gravity date. While Grimaldi got sick on the airplane, Viall was more than happy with how things turned out.

“They looked totally in love. They were acting like a couple on their honeymoon … They were kissing passionately on the plane … They were so affectionate,” an insider revealed. “I’d be surprised if she isn’t the front-runner.”

The source added, “She got airsick and threw up at one point. But otherwise, they had a great time.”

Taking that airplane selfie …. can't wait to see you NYC!! #thebachelor #nyc???? #nyc ????: @caitymonster A photo posted by Nick Viall (@nickviall) on Feb 6, 2017 at 6:50am PST

With a lot of episodes still to go, anything can happen in the coming weeks. Apart from Grimaldi, Raven Gates is also starting to separate herself from the pack. There are also those who believe Olympios will make it far this season, despite her status as the villain.

Whatever ends up happening, it doesn’t sound like things are going to end well for Viall. Even if Viall didn’t rely on producers to make the final pick, his actions this season have cast doubt on his true motivations. Viall enrolled himself in acting classes in Los Angeles and is looking to set down roots in the area.

To complicate things even further, Grimaldi will have to make a big move from Canada if she wins. There’s a chance Viall will relocate, but it isn’t likely.

New episodes of The Bachelor air Thursday nights on ABC.

[Featured Image by ABC]