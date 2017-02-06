Jamie Dornan And Ellen DeGeneres Get Weirdly Kinky In ’50 Shades’ Parody

Jamie Dornan and Ellen DeGeneres make the weirdest sex buddies ever, according to Time magazine. The Ellen Show host went all Fifty Shades of Grey on the actor, who has recently shaved his head for some mysterious project.

Jamie Dornan may have finished filming the trilogy of famous erotic books-turned-movies recently, but it doesn’t mean women will stop asking him to reprise his role of Christian Grey anytime soon. And DeGeneres has just joined the army of women.

Ellen DeGeneres seducing #FiftyShadesDarker star Jamie Dornan with office supplies is TOO good. https://t.co/Tdicib6Qs2 pic.twitter.com/YAPuDktEq8 — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) February 1, 2017

In last Tuesday’s episode of The Ellen Show, DeGeneres invited Jamie Dornan to get kinky in a not-so-hot sex scene parodying Fifty Shades of Grey. While Fifty Shades of Grey fans don’t have to wait long for the new film (Fifty Shades Darker hits theaters on February 10), DeGeneres teased her audience with a questionably hot scene.

Since it was Jamie Dornan himself in her bedroom, DeGeneres came in fully prepared and equipped with kinky stuff she got from Staples. Dressed as a Staples employee with noticeably fake boobs, the host brought all kinds of stuff to play around with.

But apparently, Jamie Dornan wasn’t that impressed when DeGeneres tried to seduce him with a pencil sharpener. After all the whips, ties, and handcuffs he has used on the set of Fifty Shades Darker, a pencil sharpener doesn’t seem Fifty Shades of Grey-eligible.

Jamie Dornan and Ellen DeGeneres starring in 'Fifty Shades Darkest'???? pic.twitter.com/7KwTOT7oZx — best of jamie dornan (@badpostsjamie) January 31, 2017

As if that wasn’t enough for Jamie Dornan to go home and lock his doors, the Fifty Shades Darker actor decided to visit night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel that night, according to ET Online.

Sitting down with the Jimmy Kimmel Live host, Jamie Dornan had plenty to discuss: his fans grabbing him, why he shaved his head, his L.A. lifestyle, gym, Fabio, and his sexy scenes with Dakota Johnson in Fifty Shades Darker.

Although his lady fans sometimes do get touchy when Jamie Dornan is around, the actor says it doesn’t really bother him!

“I don’t mind that.”

But then a second later, Jamie Dornan probably realized that it sounded like a direct invitation to the millions of Christian Grey fans out there to grab and touch him, and he quickly added that he is “really going to regret saying that.”

Jamie Dornan also revealed why he decided to shave his head after finishing work on two Fifty Shades of Grey sequels. The actor, who’s rumored to be starring in Robin Hood next year, said it’s “for work” without further elaborating.

“In my early 20s, I used to have a shaved head quite a lot. So, I know that I don’t have one of those weird shapes.”

Jamie Dornan also described his encounter with 90s model Fabio at one of the LA’s gyms.

“He was there with all his hair and all that. He was wearing a very loose-fitting tank top. He was doing pull-ups and had a crowd around him.”

But Jamie Dornan was in no mood to watch Fabio work out with the rest of the crowd, so he thought the L.A. lifestyle was probably not for him. But the actor did admit that Fabio would look “great in a tux.”

Although Kimmel didn’t pressure Jamie Dornan about how much nudity Fifty Shades Darker fans are going to see in the film, the actor previously talked to ET and admitted he had no idea how many full-frontal scenes are there.

“The truth is that I don’t know the answer to that. You’ll have to wait and see.”

Fifty Shades Darker hits theaters on February 10.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]