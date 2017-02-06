‘The Bachelor’ 2017 Spoilers — Episode 6: Nick Viall Sends 6 Women Home Tonight

Tonight is Episode 6 of Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor, and there has been more than enough drama to last a lifetime. Still, there are a lot of women left in the run for his heart, and he needs to send them home until he has only one remaining. The interesting thing about this season is that ABC is editing things left and right and loving the use of cliffhangers. So, if things play catch-up on tonight’s episode six, Viall may end up sending six women home in one big swoop.

Please let it be known that there are possible spoilers ahead for the new and current season of The Bachelor starring Nick Viall. If you don’t want to know them, stop reading now.

Last week, the group was in New Orleans, and things ended with Viall sending home Taylor home and giving the 2-on-1 date rose to Corinne Olympios, as per Glamour. The show ends with Taylor returning to chew out Nick as he is about to have dinner with Corinne, and there was no rose ceremony to finish it off.

Things are supposed to begin on this week’s episode of The Bachelor with the group of nine ladies and Viall heading to St. Thomas, Virgin Islands.

Since things ended last week in rather dramatic fashion, all is going to begin tonight in the same way, but with everyone still in New Orleans. Reality Steve reports that Viall is going to end up canceling the cocktail party and going straight to the rose ceremony which will see him send home the following women.

Josephine Tutman

Alexis Waters

Jaimi King

So, not counting Taylor since she was already sent home last week, those ladies will be the first three without a rose on tonight’s show.

After the first set of women is eliminated and sent away from the show, the group will head to the Virgin Islands. Some dates will take place and everyone will get close, but this is where ABC may catch back up with the spoiler sites such as Reality Steve.

There is not going to be a rose ceremony elimination while The Bachelor is in St. Thomas, and three more women will go home on dates. Jasmine will be the first sent home as she is told to head out during the after-party from the group date.

During the 2-on-1 date, Viall takes Danielle Lombard and Whitney Fransway to a private island via helicopter, and it is just going to be awkward. First of all, he tells Whitney she needs to go, and that will have everyone thinking that Danielle L. is safe, but not so fast.

After Whitney is gone, Danielle tells Viall that she is falling in love with him, but he tells her that he simply doesn’t feel the same. Adding a bit of insult to injury, Viall then ends up eliminating her for good.

From this point, Nick doesn’t see the need for a rose ceremony elimination, and he even ends up getting very emotional and thinking he should walk away from all this. No matter what, he won’t follow through with that, but he has taken the number of women down by six.

ABC has been able to postpone rose ceremonies from one episode of The Bachelor to the next, but considering he only eliminates ladies during dates in St. Thomas, things may catch up tonight.

Nick Viall is just a guy looking for love. He has tried time and time again on The Bachelorette while also giving it a shot in Mexico on Bachelor In Paradise. Now, he has his own season in the reality series, and ABC is doing some things that don’t make him look like an overly great guy, but it’s not his fault. If the series decides to play catch up, a lot of ladies may get their hearts broken all on tonight’s show.

