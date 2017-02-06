‘The Curse of Oak Island’ Suspense Builds As The Season Finale Nears

During this season of The Curse of Oak Island, viewers have been waiting for the series to finally unveil what Rick and Marty discovered. The next episode is titled “One of Seven” and perhaps the brothers and their team will unearth some amazing discoveries at both Smith’s Cove and the Money Pit. Since the season of The Curse of Oak Island is winding down, if they did find something the next episode should reveal exactly what, if anything, was found.

During the previous episode of The Curse of Oak Island, the team put into action their plans for Smith Cove and the Money Pit. As they dug into the cove, promising clues began to emerge in favor of the existence of the drainage box and flood tunnels. The box is believed to branch out into five tunnels or “fingers,” and are thought to be responsible for flooding the Money Pit. Monsters and Critics shared that the Lagina brothers decide that it’s time to dig a third hole at the Money Pit as new evidence once again points to the Knights Templar as being responsible for hiding some sort of treasure on the island.

The Curse of Oak Island posted to their Facebook page a sneak-peek video of next week’s episode along with a caption that reads, “This is earth-shattering.” The clip reveals that as even more clues emerge, including a story that there may be several hundred tons of gold bouillon just waiting to be retrieved, Rick and Marty find what they believe is part of the original Money Pit.

To the amusement of many viewers, The Curse of Oak Island’s narrator often asks several questions in a row during every episode, and the next episode will present just as many questions such as could it be that the Lagina brothers are on the cusp of finding the elusive treasure? What exactly is it that they will find? Could it be Templar treasure or pirate booty, or could it be something else entirely? Hopefully, the next episode will answer at least one of those questions for fans of The Curse of Oak Island as a reward for patiently waiting to see if they find anything significant this season.

The “first look” sneak peek clip for the next episode of The Curse of Oak Island seems to show that the team finds lumber that they believe belongs to the original Money Pit shafts or flood tunnels. The wood that is being brought up looks as though it was cut by hand in both the Money Pit and at Smith’s Cove. For the Money Pit, this means that the team could be very close to finding some sort of treasure. For the cove, the discovery of box drains would prove that the stories about the box drains were true. Now it remains to be seen what it is exactly that they have uncovered.

There has been some speculation that if the team does find treasure, there will not be another season of The Curse of Oak Island, which would be disappointing because it would be nice to see the recovery process. If they don’t find anything, there may be another season although according to Movie News Guide, at this time there is no word on whether the show will be renewed, and it may be awhile before that announcement is made.

The Curse of Oak Island airs on Tuesday's at 9 p.m. ET on the History Channel.

