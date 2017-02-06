Lady Gaga Accused Of Copying Pink At Super Bowl, Carey Hart Throws Shade

Lady Gaga is being accused of “copying” Pink’s aerial performance techniques during her Super Bowl 2018 halftime show after Pink’s husband, Carey Hart, appeared to throw some major shade at the singer by suggesting that neither he nor his wife were too excited for Gaga’s set.

A number of Twitter users took to social media on February 5 to accuse Gaga of having copied or at least sought inspiration from Pink after the “Million Reasons” singer flew down from the roof of NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, on a high-wire before then doing flips in the air.

Fans were quick to compare Gaga’s acrobatic skills to Pink’s, which she has shown off in the past during various performances, including the Grammy Awards in 2010, where she performed “Glitter in the Air” while suspended from the ceiling, her performance of “Try” at the Grammys four years later, and then her 2016 performance of “Just Like Fire” at the 2016 Billboard Music Awards.

“Y’all, Pink is PISSED that Lady Gaga copied her acroyoga gimmick,” Twitter @polkahauntsus tweeted of fans comparing Gaga’s acrobatic skills to Pink’s aerialist performances, while @kitananoko wrote amid claims Pink’s act was copied at the Super Bowl, “@Pink you do aerial performances a lot better than #gaga just saying.”

“I LOVE Gaga don’t get me wrong but if it’s swinging & falling upside down, Pink is the ONLY artist with grace & style #SuperBowl #PepsiHalftime,” @DoveNewton added after fans accused Lady Gaga of having copied her fellow musician, while @TanishaTetrad tweeted during Gaga’s Super Bowl halftime show, “Yo Lady Gaga stole Pink’s whole acrobatic routine lmao.”

“Somewhere Pink is watching this half-time show like ‘b**** stole my cirque soleil s***,'” @maybealexislost joked of Pink’s possible reaction to Lady Gaga’s show as fans claimed Gaga may have copied elements of Pink’s act.

Cosmopolitan also commented on the apparent similarities between Gaga’s Super Bowl halftime show and Pink’s past performances amid accusations she may have copied, claiming that Lady Gaga’s “epic use of aerial acrobatics seemed to be very similar to another notable pop star.”

Pink has yet to comment on the aerial comparisons and the claims alleging that Lady Gaga copied her, though her husband, Carey Hart, hasn’t exactly stayed so quiet amid the speculation that Gaga may have been inspired by Pink’s various aerialist performances when it came to her Super Bowl spectacle.

Hart took to Twitter to seemingly throw out a serious diss to Lady Gaga and her fans, known as Little Monsters, even before Lady Gaga’s performance began.

“I bet all the Little Munsters are super excited for half time,” Carey tweeted, purposefully misspelling Monsters prior to Gaga’s Super Bowl 51 performance.

Carey then seemingly told fans that neither he nor Pink were too excited to see Gaga’s halftime performance as CBS Sports reported before the show that she may be using a high-wire.

“Aren’t you and Queen Pink excited also?” Twitter user @j2dlo1 then asked Carey after he hinted that he and Pink weren’t exactly looking forward to Gaga’s performance, to which Hart replied, “I’m excited for the commercials.”

Many of Gaga’s fans were quick to claim that Carey appeared to be throwing a whole lot of shade at Gaga, slamming Pink’s husband in a number of diss tweets as the copying claims flooded Twitter, one of which Hart replied to.

Although the message to Carey has since been deleted, Hart replied to a Gaga fan who seemingly slammed the now retired freestyle motocross racer by hitting back amid the claims Lady Gaga copied Pink, “Wow, would your master [Lady Gaga] approve of how you speak to people?”

Pink has so far stayed tight-lipped amid the copy controversy following husband’s Carey Hart’s comments, but the “Just Like Fire” singer has been pretty vocal about her acrobatic skills in the past, telling Oprah Winfrey in an interview seven years ago that she wanted to be the first singer to sing live while performing such athletic and dangerous stunts from a high-wire.

“I was like, ‘Well, why can’t I do it and sing?'” Pink said, according to Oprah.com, when discussing her stellar suspended acrobatic performances that she showed off nightly during her “The Truth About Love Tour” throughout 2013 and 2014. “Everyone’s pretty much done everything else there is to do.”

