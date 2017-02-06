Jessa Duggar Turns To Jill Dillard And Jana Duggar During Pregnancy

Jessa Duggar is still counting on her baby to come out, but it looks like he is resolutely staying in her womb! Despite the fact that her baby’s due date has come and gone, it looks like Counting On star is choosing not to panic about it. To keep her mind off her overdue baby, Jessa Duggar decided to spend the day with her sisters Jana Duggar and Jill Dillard.

Because she and her husband, Ben Seewald, settled down near her childhood home, Jessa has the benefits of being able to hang out with Jana and Jill whenever she wants to. They decided to treat themselves to some drinks from Starbucks and take a selfie for Counting On star’s Instagram account.

The only one who may be feeling out of place is Jana Duggar, the 26-year-old daughter of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. She is the eldest female Duggar not married yet and is not even courting anyone publicly.

Instead, Jana has been supporting her family by doing lots of work around her house, fixing household objects and baking cookies and bread during the holidays.

It looked like from her Instagram feed that Jessa Duggar hoped to end her pregnancy soon. She uploaded what she hoped was the final baby bump selfie.

????????first – second ???????? #39weeks #BabySeewald2 A photo posted by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on Jan 27, 2017 at 1:16pm PST

Now, Jessa Duggar is well into her 40th week of pregnancy, which means that she has to be careful not to risk her life as she awaits natural contractions. According to the National Health Society of United Kingdom, it is procedurally normal to have a membrane sweep to induce labor.

“A membrane sweep involves having a vaginal (internal) examination that stimulates the cervix (neck of your womb) to produce hormones that may trigger natural labour,” the NHS states. “You don’t have to have this – you can discuss it with your midwife. If your labour still doesn’t start naturally after this, your midwife or doctor will suggest a date to have your labour induced.”

The scary fact is that if the baby goes over 42 weeks of pregnancy, the chances of stillbirth increases.

“There is a higher risk of stillbirth if you go over 42 weeks pregnant, although most babies remain healthy,” the NHS reports. “At the moment, there is no way to predict reliably which babies are at increased risk of stillbirth, so induction is offered to all women who don’t go into labour by 42 weeks.”

The fact that Jill Duggar Dillard, her older sister, is a midwife must put many of her worries and fears at rest. Also, her first son, Spurgeon Seewald, is providing enough entertainment for Jessa to keep herself distracted.

Check out a new video of him on Instagram.

His new favorite game… ???????? "Uh-oh!" ????#SpurgeonElliotSeewald A video posted by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on Feb 4, 2017 at 1:21pm PST

As for the upcoming baby, Jessa has expressed before that she has an inkling it may be another boy.

“Ben and I both feel like it’s a boy,” she said, according to the Daily Mail. “I don’t know why. From the moment we found out we were expecting, we both took a guess and we both said boy.”

Jessa Duggar’s second baby will be the newest member of Counting On, the Duggar family’s TLC show. However, she is not the only pregnant one right now. Jill Duggar Dillard announced just a few weeks ago that she just past her first trimester.

“Words can not describe how excited we all are that God has blessed us with another precious gift,” Jill and Derick wrote on their family blog. “We are eager for another sweet Dillard baby to join our lives come July, and we know Israel will be a great big brother. Don’t forget to check back here often for updates on our family and our ministry and remember to tune in Counting On on TLC as this pregnancy unfolds! We are so excited!!!”

Jill and Derick also made an announcement, saying that their second baby will be another boy to accompany their first son, Israel, as a brother.

Check out Jill Duggar and her son comparing bellies on Instagram.

#comparingbellies after Israel had dinner ???? #foodbelly #babybump A photo posted by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Jan 13, 2017 at 6:45am PST

