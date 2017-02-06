Selena Gomez’s Mom Not A Fan Of Her Budding Relationship With The Weeknd

Selena Gomez’s mom is seeing red flags in her whirlwind romance with rap star The Weeknd.

Radar Online reports Mandy Teefey is warning her still fragile about her new “druggie” boyfriend.

“Ditch the drink, drugs and dating, or you will have hell to pay,” sources insist Teefey recently instructed her 24-year-old daughter.

Radar has previously reported Justin Bieber’s on-gain, off-again ex already has a long history of at least moderate drug and alcohol abuse, which has twice before led to her being admitted and treating at a rehab facility. In both instances, Gomez claimed she was suffering from exhaustion and complications from her lupus.

“Selena’s next spiral is going to be less concealed, and even harder to recover from,” said a source. She’ll get into harder drugs.”

The source added Teefey who was officially fired from her daughter’s management team as far back as in 2014, “tried to stage a ‘come to Jesus’ talk, but Selena wasn’t having it.”

Part of Teefey’s effort reportedly included her getting her daughter’s record label to schedule her studio sessions in her hometown of Texas, but the “Heart Wants What It Wants” singer quickly nixed that move and remained in L.A., where some of her past troubles have seemingly had no problem finding her once again.

In the midst of all that, Gomez has reportedly hired a life coach to help her conquer her battle with depression.

Meanwhile, the 26-year-old Weeknd has previously admitted to his ongoing battle with drug addiction.

However, none of that has been enough to slow the two down in the romance department, with rumors recently circulating that Gomez is pregnant and the two are thinking of walking down the aisle.

The two went public with their romance soon after the New Year, after they were spied holding hands and kissing outside an L.A. restaurant. Not long after that, Gomez came under heavy criticism over the fact her new boyfriend previously dated model Bella Hadid, once one of her closest friends.

Reports are neither Gomez or The Weeknd alerted his ex about the two spending time together, and she was left to learn about their romance over the Internet.

Since then, Gomez and here new man have been spotted all over, including stops at a local Dave & Buster’s and in Italy after jetting there for a romantic getaway.

As Gomez and The Weeknd seemingly grow closer, some reports have Hadid and Bieber reportedly working behind the scenes to tear them apart.

Gomez and Bieber’s on-again, off-again status span years, with the two first publicly admitting to being an item in December of 2010.

A little over a year later, the two were forced to weather their first public storm, when a woman claimed Bieber had not only been unfaithful but fathered her child.

Their first public split came in November of 2012. Two years later, Bieber and Orlando Bloom came to blows in Ibiza, with Gomez and Bloom’s ex-wife Miranda Kerr reportedly being at the heart of the dispute.

Gomez and Bieber were most recently seen in public together in late 2015 when he serenaded her with a version of “My Girl” at an L.A. restaurant, around the same time he posted a trove of throwback pics of the two on social media.

Through all their trials and tribulations, Bieber has publicly admitted that he will always love Gomez and has let it be known that he thinks her dalliance with The Weeknd is just a phase.

Sources told TMZ that Bieber is convinced Gomez is only using The Weeknd to promote her new music, just as she has previously done with him and exes Nick Jonas and DJ Zedd.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]