Jennifer Lopez Flashes Breasts & Booty On Instagram: Can Drake Hold Onto JLo?

Just when it seemed as if Jennifer Lopez had revealed every inch of her assets in steamy photos on Instagram, she did it again. And while what Drake thought of Jennifer’s hottest photo yet isn’t known, her fans made their views evident, praising JLo’s beauty as she flaunted her breasts and famous booty. But Lopez didn’t stop there, posting not one but two cryptic messages that caused speculation about whether Drake can keep his romance with Jennifer strong.

On Saturday, February 4, Lopez shared the first cryptic message on Instagram about timing, reported Yahoo.

“Timing is everything. If it’s meant to happen, it will, and for the right reasons.”

Fans speculated about whether Jennifer was referring to her current relationship with Drake or a previous boyfriend. The rapper and Lopez have been linked together starting in December when the two added fuel to the fling flames by sharing a photo showing them cuddling.

A few days later, Jennifer and Drake attended a winter wonderland formal event, earning the crowns of king and queen. The unexpected couple was seen kissing on the dance floor.

But it’s not just the rapper who is in Lopez’s life. Some fans speculated that her cryptic post was about Casper Smart. Following her divorce from Marc Anthony in 2014, Jennifer dated Casper. The two had an on-again, off-again relationship, but it supposedly ended after Lopez allegedly caught Smart cheating on her twice.

Recently, however, Jennifer met up with him at a mutual pal’s birthday party. The two seemed to be on good terms. However, an insider cited by Yahoo said that Lopez does not plan to get together again with Smart.

“They are still friends though and talk from time and time again. They both will always care for each other because of the history they have,” clarified the source.

The second cryptic message from Lopez shared her positive outlook on life. But it’s not known whether the “good things” include Drake or someone else.

Happy Sunday everyone!!! A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Feb 5, 2017 at 1:37pm PST

In addition to those cryptic posts and hot new photo of her sizzling body, Jennifer has talked about her new appreciation for her figure as she gets older. (You can see her NSFW photo here, in which she flaunts her breasts and abs.)

“I never appreciated my body or my looks when I was in my 20s. Now I’m like, ‘Look at me! Look at you!'” said Lopez. “Not in a conceited or arrogant way — I just appreciate myself in a way I didn’t when I was that age.”

Jennifer also shared a photo of herself to publicize her new show World Of Dance, flaunting her famous booty.

BTS promo shoot #WOD #WorldofDance #gonnabefun #spring/summer #NBC #worththewait A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jan 25, 2017 at 11:05pm PST

As for whether Drake and Jennifer are keeping their romance strong, Hollywood Life reported that Lopez is still “really into” the rapper, even though the two haven’t been seen together for some time.

“Jennifer Lopez is still really into Drake and he is into her too, but he is also all over the place,” an insider told Hollywood Life. ”

“[Drake] works a lot, travels a lot and is not giving J.Lo the time and attention she is used to in a relationship.”

Moreover, the difference in their ages is becoming an issue, according to the source. Although Jennifer previously dated Casper Smart, who was also younger, the insider clarified that Lopez’s relationship with Drake is different.

“Casper [Smart] was much younger than J.Lo and it worked out well cause he devoted all his time to her,” explained the source. “Drake is much younger than J.Lo, but he is so successful he has a lot of distractions that are getting in the way of things getting super hot with her.”

IAlso the insider cautioned that Drake might not have the maturity needed to deal with “his own celebrity status and still hold down a superstar like J.Lo.”

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions]